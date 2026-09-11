Cristiano Ronaldo begins his quest to win the AFC Champions League

·46·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo begins his quest to win the AFC Champions League

The new season of the AFC Champions League, starting next week, could be one of the final opportunities for Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a prestigious continental trophy. According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabian clubs, which have invested billions of dollars in recent years, are determined to assert their dominance in Asian football once again, with five teams among the main contenders for the competition. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Among the Saudi clubs that have invested over two billion dollars in the transfer market since 2023, Al-Nassr stands out. Managed by new head coach Ange Postecoglou and strengthened by stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix, the Riyadh-based club aims to lift the continental cup this season. After finishing as runners-up in the second-tier AFC Champions League last season, the team is set to put all its efforts into winning the main tournament this time.

The team's Portuguese forward, João Félix, emphasized in an interview with the Associated Press that the club has set only the highest goals. According to him, the squad is deep and strong enough, and their primary objective is to win all competitions they participate in, including the domestic league, the cup, and the AFC Champions League. "We don't play just to dream; we step onto the pitch to win," the player said.

Intense competition and spending in the West region

The battle in the West region has become even more intense, with reigning champions Al-Ahli striving for a third consecutive title. Team captain Édouard Mendy stated that the club is eager to repeat last year's success and will do everything to maintain its status as the biggest team in Asia. Meanwhile, local rivals Al-Hilal have spent over $200 million to sign Premier League stars Ollie Watkins, Gabriel Martinelli, and Crysencio Summerville.

However, due to the geopolitical situation and security concerns in the region, Iranian representatives are forced to play their home matches on neutral ground. Despite this, Gulf clubs are striving to maintain their dominance in the competition's western region, facing strong resistance from traditional giants like Japan and South Korea in the eastern zone.

Central matches of the first round

In the opening round of the competition, Al-Nassr will travel to face UAE's Al Ain, while Al-Ahli will host Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor at home. Additionally, Iran's Esteghlal and Tractor will also play their matches on neutral territory. After the group stage, the top eight teams from each region will advance to the Round of 16 to continue the fight for the continental throne.

Cristiano RonaldoAFC Champions LeagueAl-NassrAl-AhliFootball
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