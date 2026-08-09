Why Reports of Eduard Mendy Leaving Al-Ahli Emerged

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Why Reports of Eduard Mendy Leaving Al-Ahli Emerged

The future of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli goalkeeper Eduard Mendy has become the subject of intense discussion in recent days. It has emerged that the club’s management plans to part ways with the experienced Senegalese goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. Although the player’s current contract with the club remains valid, various rumors surrounding his future have attracted the attention of the football community. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The main disputes and disagreements are not related to the player’s performances on the pitch. Al-Ahli’s management and coaching staff have no complaints about the goalkeeper’s work. However, differences in the internal environment and approaches to resolving certain issues are said to have caused misunderstandings between the parties.

Conflict Between the Sporting Director and the Goalkeeper

According to sources, the situation has escalated because of the relationship between the club’s sporting director, Roy Pedro, and the goalkeeper. Roy Pedro is reportedly accusing Mendy of interfering in technical matters beyond his professional responsibilities at the club. The sporting director is believed to be dissatisfied with the player’s involvement in matters outside his authority.

Nevertheless, neither Al-Ahli nor Eduard Mendy has issued an official statement on the situation so far. All reports and speculation currently remain at the level of media coverage and source-based claims. No open confrontation or official disciplinary action between the parties has been announced.

Discussions in the Dressing Room

It has emerged that during the summer transfer window, Mendy consulted experienced and senior players about what the team was lacking. These dressing-room conversations and discussions about the squad’s needs may not have been well received by some members of the club’s management.

As a result, Eduard Mendy’s time at Al-Ahli could take an unexpected turn. Despite the duration of his contract, interesting developments in the summer transfer market remain highly possible. The club’s future official statements are expected to clarify the situation.

Eduard MendyAl-AhliFootball NewsSaudi ArabiaTransfers
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