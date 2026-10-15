Jagiellonia vs Ararat-Armenia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Jagiellonia vs Ararat-Armenia. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Jagiellonia starting lineup: 50. Abramowicz S., 27. Conceicao R., 5. Vital B., 4. Kobayashi Y., 20. Wdowik B., 19. Klynge A., 6. Romanczuk T. (captain), 11. Imaz J., 72. Jozwiak K., 30. Sow O., 7. Szmyt K.
Jagiellonia head coach: Siemieniec A.
Ararat-Armenia starting lineup: 98. Joao Bravim, 2. Oliveira H., 43. Wilson Valdez B. R., 5. Luis Felipe, 16. Grigoryan E., 8. Balanta J. A., 17. Carlier M., 20. Tera A. (captain), 77. Serobyan A., 91. Sandro Lima, 11. Banjaqui Z.
Ararat-Armenia head coach: Tulipa.
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