Jagiellonia vs Anderlecht: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+2 Lucas Stassin (Anderlecht) delivers the free kick into the box, but the defenders clear it.

45+3 The referee blows the whistle to end the first half, and the initial 45 minutes of the game are over.

45+2 The referee acted decisively and rightly showed a yellow card to Rodrigo Conceição (Jagiellonia).

45 At least 2 minutes will be added to regular time.

44 Kamil Józwiak (Jagiellonia) passes to Nik Prelec, but a defender dispossesses him.

42 Yuki Kobayashi (Jagiellonia) launches a long ball forward, but Colin Coosemans calmly collects it.

40 Lucas Ambros (Anderlecht) plays a short corner to a nearby teammate instead of crossing into the box.

40 Mihajlo Cvetkovic (Anderlecht) crosses into the box, but an opponent's defender clears it. The ball goes out of play, and a corner kick is awarded. Anderlecht can continue the attack.

40 Guilherme Montoia (Jagiellonia) intercepted the passed ball and unleashed a low, sharp long-range shot towards the center of the goal. It was a tough save, but Colin Coosemans did well to punch it clear.

39 A crowd of players waits in the box for the corner, but Kajetan Szmyt (Jagiellonia) plays it short.

39 Kajetan Szmyt (Jagiellonia) skillfully controls the cross inside the box and shoots, but it's blocked by a defender. Jagiellonia will have a corner kick.

37 Marten Winkler (Anderlecht) carries the ball forward outside the box and shoots, but it goes straight down the middle, causing no trouble for Sławomir Abramowicz. An easy save.

33 The linesman raised his flag, signaling offside against Hampus Finndell (Jagiellonia) just before his header.

32 Kays Ruiz-Atil (Anderlecht) makes a foul, and Ondrej Berka blows the whistle to signal the infringement. Jagiellonia will take a free kick.

31 0:8 – total shots statistics. Shots on target – 0:5.

30 Giulian Biancone (Anderlecht) delivers the ball into the box, but the defenders clear it away.

29 Theo Aasgaard (Anderlecht) takes the corner kick, but the ball hits an opponent's head.

28 Marten Winkler (Anderlecht) tried to pass, but it was blocked. The referee points to the corner flag. It's a corner kick for Anderlecht.

25 Guilherme Montoya (Jagiellonia) takes a long-range free kick, but the defenders stay alert.

24 Ondrej Berka blows the whistle, Theo Aasgaard (Anderlecht) is penalized for a foul. Free kick awarded to Jagiellonia.

24 Kays Ruiz-Atil (Anderlecht) hits a first-time powerful shot from outside the box towards the center of the goal, but the goalkeeper reacts in time to deny him. Brilliant goalkeeping!

21 Tristan Degryf (Anderlecht) found himself in a good shooting position. He created space for himself and tried his luck from a distance. His dangerous shot towards the bottom left corner was brilliantly saved by Sławomir Abramowicz!

21 Goal! After a defensive error, the ball fell to Mihajlo Cvetković (Anderlecht), who went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and calmly slotted it home! He makes it 0-1.

19 Thelo Aasgaard (Anderlecht) received the pass, looked around and shot from distance, but the ball hit a defender directly, who inadvertently blocked the shot.

19 Kays Ruiz-Atil (Anderlecht) crosses into the box, but the ball goes straight into the hands of Sławomir Abramowicz, who secures it.

17 Anders Kling (Jagiellonia) is able to continue the match.

16 Anders Kling (Jagiellonia) needs medical attention, so the referee stopped the play and called the medics onto the pitch.

16 Match: Jagiellonia - Anderlecht. Score: 0-0. Commentary: 31:69 – possession stats.

14 The ball reached Oleh Reabchuk (Anderlecht) inside the penalty area, and his first-time shot went just past the right post.

13 Anders Kling (Jagiellonia) plays a long forward pass, but the ball is too heavy for Kamil Jóźwiak and the chance is wasted. The ball goes out of play and Anderlecht will take a goal kick.

12 Mihajlo Cvetković (Anderlecht) commits a foul on his opponent, and Ondrej Berka blows his whistle to signal the infringement.

10 Slawomir Abramowicz makes a brilliant save! Oleg Oleg Reabciuk (Anderlecht) heads it towards the top corner after a precise cross into the box, but the goalkeeper manages to deny him.

9 Kajetan Szmyt (Jagiellonia) takes the corner short.

9 Kamil Grosicki (Jagiellonia) tries to push forward, but the defender clears the ball. Jagiellonia will take a corner kick.

8 Lukas Ambros (Anderlecht) receives a precise pass and fires a powerful shot from outside the box towards the center of the goal. The ball bounces off the turf, but the goalkeeper manages to save it.

6 Marten Winkler (Anderlecht) delivers a cross into the box, but the defenders stay alert and clear the danger.

5 Mario Stroeykens (Anderlecht) played a long ball forward, but hit it too hard and the chance was wasted. The ball went out of play, and the Jagiellonia goalkeeper will restart.

5 Anderlecht is controlling the tempo of the game through precise short passes.

4 Lucas Ambros (Anderlecht) takes the corner, but a defender clears it with a header.

3 Tristan Degreef (Anderlecht) failed to deliver the ball to his teammates inside the box, his cross was blocked. Anderlecht will take a corner. The referee and one of his assistants pointed to the corner flag.

2 Niek Prelčec (Jagiellonia) commits a foul. Ondřej Berka stops the play and makes a decision.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

00:01 Jagiellonia gets the match underway.

00:00 Today's match will be refereed by Ondřej Berka.

00:00 Now we know the starting line-ups. You can find them in the match details.