AC Milan vs Atalanta: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: AC Milan vs Atalanta. Kick-off: 18 October, 21:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
AC Milan starting lineup: 16. Maignan M. (captain), 21. Chukwueze S., 5. De Winter K., 34. Gila M., 14. Modric L., 22. Moreira D., 80. Musah Y., 31. Pavlovic S., 11. Pulisic C., 12. Rabiot A., 9. Ramos G.
AC Milan head coach: Amorim R.
Atalanta starting lineup: 29. Carnesecchi M., 16. Bellanova R., 47. Bernasconi L., 17. De Ketelaere C., 13. Ederson (captain), 23. Kolasinac S., 31. Kristensen T., 90. Krstovic N., 8. Pasalic M., 11. Rowe J., 10. Samardzic L.
Atalanta head coach: Sarri M.
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