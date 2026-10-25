Atalanta vs Frosinone: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 Substitution in the match. Gabriele Bracaglia leaves the pitch to rest, replaced by Aleksa Terzić (Frosinone).

46 The second half has started.

45+3 The referee blows the whistle to bring the first 45 minutes to an end.

45 2 minutes added to the regular time.

45 Goal! Davide Zappacosta finds Nikola Krstović (Atalanta) inside the box with a brilliant pass, and he makes no mistake, firing the ball into the bottom left corner. 3:2.

45 Nikola Krstović (Atalanta) outjumped the defenders from the corner kick. His timing was excellent, but his header went just inches over the crossbar.

44 The ball went out of play and Atalanta won a corner kick.

43 Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) is caught offside. He had space behind the defense, but he started his run too early.

42 Golden opportunity! Ederson (Atalanta) received the ball inside the box and found space to shoot. He missed the target, sending it just wide of the left post.

42 Atalanta took the corner with a short pass.

39 Following a corner kick taken by Giacomo Calò (Frosinone), one of the defenders cleared the ball out of the penalty box.

39 Giacomo Calò (Frosinone) delivers the corner into the box, but Marco Carnesecchi is well positioned and punches it clear.

38 A good clearance by the defender means the corner comes to nothing for Atalanta.

37 Ederson (Atalanta) received a brilliant pass inside the penalty area, but his shot towards goal was blocked by a defender.

36 Atalanta - Frosinone match. Score: 2-2. Current shots on target: 4:2.

33 Goal! Ederson (Atalanta) strikes the penalty brilliantly into the bottom left corner, leaving goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani with no chance!

32 Ederson (Atalanta) steps up to take responsibility and is already placing the ball.

32 Giorgio Cittadini (Frosinone) seemed to handle the ball inside the box, but the referee wasn't in the best position. Let's see what he decides.

29 Raoul Bellanova (Atalanta) cannot continue playing due to an injury and is replaced by Lorenzo Bernasconi.

28 Giorgi Kvernadze (Frosinone) commits a foul and is booked. Livio Marinelli shows a yellow card.

27 Antonio Raimondo (Frosinone) brings down a great long-range pass and tries his luck from outside the box, but his shot goes over the crossbar.

25 Incredible save! Antonio Raimondo (Frosinone) shoots from inside the box, but it's brilliantly saved.

23 The corner kick taken by Frosinone was dealt with well by a well-prepared Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta).

22 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta) found space, jumped high and headed the ball, but it went well over the crossbar. A very poor attempt.

22 Eljif Elmas (Atalanta) has an opportunity to deliver the ball into the penalty area from a corner kick.

22 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta) brings down a great cross inside the box and tries to steer it low past the left post, but his shot is blocked by a defender.

20 Referee Livio Marinelli points to the center circle after a VAR review, confirming the goal. Romano Schmid (Frosinone) is ecstatic.

19 Hold on! Referee Livio Marinelli has announced that he will review the Frosinone goal using VAR. There might have been a foul at the start of the attack.

17 Goal! Fares Ghedjemis provides the assist to Romano Schmid (Frosinone), who showed great determination to beat the defenders to the ball and slotted it into the bottom left corner from inside the box! 1:2.

16 Elif Elmas (Atalanta) steps up to take the corner, but the ball lands among the defenders.

14 Charles De Ketelaere delivered a brilliant pass and found Nikola Krstović inside the box (Atalanta). He struck quickly, and the ball went into the bottom right corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless. The score is 1-1!

12 Eljif Elmas (Atalanta) skilfully controlled the cross inside the box and struck, but the ball was blocked by a defender.

10 Thanks to a brilliant defensive block, Frosinone's corner kick came to nothing.

9 Unlucky! Romano Schmid (Frosinone) controlled the pass brilliantly and unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, but it took a deflection off a defender and went out of play. Frosinone will take a corner.

7 Gabriele Bracaglia (Frosinone) receives his first yellow card of the match.

7 Romano Schmid (Frosinone) is caught offside, the referee blows the whistle and stops the game.

3 Atalanta failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.

1 Goal! A defensive error handed Romano Schmid (Frosinone) a golden opportunity, and he calmly slotted it home from close range. 0:1.

1 Well, would you look at that, today's match is just getting underway.

19:00 The players are on the pitch, and Frosinone gets the match underway.

19:00 Livio Marinelli has been appointed as the main referee for today's match, and he will try to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

19:00 The starting lineups for both teams are now known, you can check them out.