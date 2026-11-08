Serie A Matchday 11: AC Milan and Atalanta secure important away victories

The latest matches of the 11th round of the Italian Serie A have concluded. In key fixtures, AC Milan, now part of the title race, defeated Genoa 2-1 away from home, while Bergamo's Atalanta secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Monza on the road.

Early goals and a tense finish in Genoa: Genoa 1-2 AC Milan

AC Milan applied heavy pressure from the opening minutes, deciding the fate of the match within the first twenty minutes:

Early goal from Cisse: In the 13th minute, Cisse found the back of the net to put the Milan side ahead — 0-1;

Pulisic extends the lead: In the 19th minute, Christian Pulisic increased the gap, solidifying his team's advantage — 0-2;

Late drama: The hosts pulled one back through Ellertsson in the 88th minute and applied pressure in the final seconds, but the AC Milan defense held on for the win.

An important away win for the Bergamaschi: Monza 0-1 Atalanta

Atalanta, striving to return to the top tier, played with composure on the pitch of the underdog Monza:

Krstovic's lone strike: Early in the second half, in the 49th minute, the only goal scored by Krstovic decided the outcome of the match and earned the Bergamaschi three valuable points.

Match reports and lineups

Genoa 1-2 AC Milan Goals: Ellertsson (88) — Cisse (13), Pulisic (19). AC Milan: Maignan, Thiaw, De Winter, Diawara (Terracciano, 62), Moreira, Modric, Rabiot, Musah (Estupinan, 87), Pulisic (Jashari, 79), Cisse (Hutchinson, 61), Ramos.

Monza 0-1 Atalanta Goal: Krstovic (49). Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Zappacosta, Scalvini, Kolasinac (Obric, 80), Bernasconi, Ederson, Pasalic, Elmas (Rowe, 75), De Ketelaere, Zalewski, Krstovic (Kessie, 83).

Standings

Following these matches, the teams' positions in the table are as follows: