Fiorentina vs Atalanta: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Fiorentina vs Atalanta. Kick-off: 30 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Fiorentina starting lineup: 43. de Gea D., 4. Brescianini M., 3. Dragusin R., 44. Fagioli N., 20. Jimenez A., 17. Joao Mario, 30. Mastantuono F., 27. Ndour C., 25. Njie A., 32. Pellegrino M., 33. Viery.
Fiorentina head coach: Vanoli P.
Atalanta starting lineup: 29. Carnesecchi M., 47. Bernasconi L., 17. De Ketelaere C., 13. Ederson, 99. Elmas E., 70. Gaetano G., 31. Kristensen T., 90. Krstovic N., 40. Obric R., 59. Zalewski N., 77. Zappacosta D.
Atalanta head coach: Sarri M.
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