Fiorentina vs Atalanta: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·3·Sport
Fiorentina vs Atalanta: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Fiorentina vs Atalanta. Kick-off: 30 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Fiorentina starting lineup: 43. de Gea D., 4. Brescianini M., 3. Dragusin R., 44. Fagioli N., 20. Jimenez A., 17. Joao Mario, 30. Mastantuono F., 27. Ndour C., 25. Njie A., 32. Pellegrino M., 33. Viery.

Fiorentina head coach: Vanoli P.

Atalanta starting lineup: 29. Carnesecchi M., 47. Bernasconi L., 17. De Ketelaere C., 13. Ederson, 99. Elmas E., 70. Gaetano G., 31. Kristensen T., 90. Krstovic N., 40. Obric R., 59. Zalewski N., 77. Zappacosta D.

Atalanta head coach: Sarri M.

FiorentinaAtalantaSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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