7-year-old two-time Asian champion awarded 10 thousand dollars and a TV

Uzbekistan's young chess player Muhammadyusuf Bakhromov was awarded 10 thousand US dollars and a TV for his victories in international competitions. This was reported by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation.

Muhammadyusuf Bakhromov won the classical chess and blitz categories among boys under 7 at the 20th Asian School Chess Championship held in Tula Oblast, Russia. Thus, he became a two-time Asian champion.

The young chess player was presented with a cash prize and a television set for his achievements.