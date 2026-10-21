7-year-old two-time Asian champion awarded 10 thousand dollars and a TV

·77·Sport
7-year-old two-time Asian champion awarded 10 thousand dollars and a TV

Uzbekistan's young chess player Muhammadyusuf Bakhromov was awarded 10 thousand US dollars and a TV for his victories in international competitions. This was reported by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation.

Muhammadyusuf Bakhromov won the classical chess and blitz categories among boys under 7 at the 20th Asian School Chess Championship held in Tula Oblast, Russia. Thus, he became a two-time Asian champion.

The young chess player was presented with a cash prize and a television set for his achievements.

Muhammadyusuf BakhromovUzbekistan Chess Federation20th Asian School Chess ChampionshipTulaRussia
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Are Javohir Sindarov and Bibisora Assaubayeva getting married? Bibisora Assaubayeva gives an ironic replyAre Javohir Sindarov and Bibisora Assaubayeva getting married? Bibisora Assaubayeva gives an ironic replyToday 14:20«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva17 October 21:21Heroes of the Chess Olympiad awarded with high state honorsHeroes of the Chess Olympiad awarded with high state honors28 September 22:04«Golden Generation»: Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Uzbek chess players«Golden Generation»: Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Uzbek chess players27 September 21:38Drone crashes into Wildberries center in Tula region: one person injuredDrone crashes into Wildberries center in Tula region: one person injured5 August 08:54Bronze Medal: Uzbekistan's Para-Chess Team Rises to the Paralympic PodiumBronze Medal: Uzbekistan's Para-Chess Team Rises to the Paralympic Podium18 September 06:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed