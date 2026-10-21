7-year-old two-time Asian champion awarded 10 thousand dollars and a TV
Uzbekistan's young chess player Muhammadyusuf Bakhromov was awarded 10 thousand US dollars and a TV for his victories in international competitions. This was reported by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation.
Muhammadyusuf Bakhromov won the classical chess and blitz categories among boys under 7 at the 20th Asian School Chess Championship held in Tula Oblast, Russia. Thus, he became a two-time Asian champion.
The young chess player was presented with a cash prize and a television set for his achievements.
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