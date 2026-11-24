Abdusattorov to defend his championship title at the "London Chess Classic–2026" tournament
From November 25 to December 7, the 16th season of the "London Chess Classic–2026" international chess tournament will take place in London, the capital of Great Britain. This was reported by the press service of the Chess Federation of Uzbekistan.
Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2772) will represent Uzbekistan in this prestigious competition. Our compatriot will compete against the world's strongest chess players in the tournament's main "Masters" group.
List of participants and tournament format
The following grandmasters will compete against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who is the highest-rated participant in the "Masters" group:
No.
Chess player
Country
Rating
1
Nodirbek Abdusattorov
Uzbekistan
2772
2
Nihal Sarin
India
2720
3
Levon Aronian
USA
2719
4
Andy Woodward
USA
2635
5
Vasyl Ivanchuk
Ukraine
2635
6
Gawain Jones
England
2630
7
Ihor Samunenkov
Ukraine
2610
8
Luke McShane
England
2606
9
Michael Adams
England
2597
10
Shreyas Royal
England
2537
The competition will be held in a round-robin format in classical chess, with participants playing against each other over 9 rounds. Regarding time control, 90 minutes are allocated for the first 40 moves, and 30 minutes for the remaining moves, with an additional 30 seconds added per move.
Schedule, prize fund, and rapid tournament featuring Magnus Carlsen
Start time: The first round matches of the tournament will start tomorrow, November 25, at 21:00 Tashkent time.
Prize money: The total prize fund is 131,000 US dollars, and the winner will be awarded a cash prize of 65,500 dollars.
"Super Rapid" matches: On December 5–6, a 10-round rapid tournament will also be organized as part of the event, in which the famous Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen will also participate.
As a reminder, Nodirbek Abdusattorov won the top prize at last year's tournament in London, scoring 7.5 points out of 9 possible.
Do you think Nodirbek Abdusattorov can repeat last year's championship result at the "London Chess Classic–2026" tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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