From November 25 to December 7, the 16th season of the "London Chess Classic–2026" international chess tournament will take place in London, the capital of Great Britain. This was reported by the press service of the Chess Federation of Uzbekistan.

Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2772) will represent Uzbekistan in this prestigious competition. Our compatriot will compete against the world's strongest chess players in the tournament's main "Masters" group.

List of participants and tournament format

The following grandmasters will compete against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who is the highest-rated participant in the "Masters" group:

No. Chess player Country Rating 1 Nodirbek Abdusattorov Uzbekistan 2772 2 Nihal Sarin India 2720 3 Levon Aronian USA 2719 4 Andy Woodward USA 2635 5 Vasyl Ivanchuk Ukraine 2635 6 Gawain Jones England 2630 7 Ihor Samunenkov Ukraine 2610 8 Luke McShane England 2606 9 Michael Adams England 2597 10 Shreyas Royal England 2537

The competition will be held in a round-robin format in classical chess, with participants playing against each other over 9 rounds. Regarding time control, 90 minutes are allocated for the first 40 moves, and 30 minutes for the remaining moves, with an additional 30 seconds added per move.