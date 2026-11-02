Triumph in Bishkek: Ahadkhon Kimsanboyev becomes Asian Para Chess Champion

The Uzbekistan national para chess team has celebrated another major success on the international stage. In the rapid chess category of the 4th Asian Para Chess Championship held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, our compatriot Ahadkhon Kimsanboyev climbed to the highest step of the podium.

According to the Uzbekistan Chess Federation (Uz Chess Federation), our representative demonstrated a consistent and high-level performance throughout the tournament, securing 1st place as the winner of the competition.

Uncompromising battles and a confident victory: Tournament details

The rapid chess matches were intense and highly competitive:

4.5 points in 5 rounds: At the end of the 5 rounds, Kimsanboyev managed to collect 4.5 points out of a possible 5;

Absolute leadership: In competitions featuring the continent's strongest para chess players, such a high result secured the gold medal for the Uzbek athlete ahead of schedule;

The potential of Uzbek para chess: This result once again proved that sports for people with disabilities, particularly para chess, are developing rapidly in Uzbekistan.

From the world crown in summer to the Asian peak: Kimsanboyev's winning streak

This is not the first time Ahadkhon Kimsanboyev has achieved victory in international competitions. The current season has become a truly stellar year for the athlete: