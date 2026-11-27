Special Uzbek chefs invited to Geneva for Javokhir Sindarov
During the World Chess Championship match taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, Uzbek national dishes are being prepared for Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and his team. To serve the athlete during the prestigious competition, which will last approximately three weeks, two skilled Uzbek chefs working in various European countries have been invited.
"An athlete's mood also depends on their diet"
This was announced by Saidmurod Dilmurodov, head of the international relations department of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, in an interview with The Indian Express. He emphasized that chess is supported at the state level in the country, and significant funds have been allocated to ensure Javokhir is well-prepared for the championship match:
"Since an athlete's mood also depends on their diet, our team aimed to create familiar dishes and a comfortable environment for him. Uzbeks are very fond of their national cuisine," said Saidmurod Dilmurodov.
The federation representative added that many of our compatriots living in Europe are expected to come to Geneva to directly support Javokhir Sindarov. High results are expected from the chess player in Uzbekistan, and this year's competition holds special significance for the country's sports.
It is worth noting that during the press conference held before the championship match, Javokhir Sindarov mentioned that he is not against trying dishes from different countries.
Both contenders have home-cooked meals and global experience
Special attention is being paid to the diet of both grandmasters competing for the chess crown:
Aspects
Details
Javokhir Sindarov's team
Two Uzbek chefs invited from Europe are preparing national dishes for the team every day
Gukesh Dommaraju's team
For the current world champion, Indian national and home-cooked meals are also being prepared by his compatriots in Geneva
Historical experience
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen also brought his personal chef to the most important tournaments of his career
Current match score
All of the first three games ended in a draw — 1.5 : 1.5 (Game 4 will take place on November 28)
In your opinion, how much will national dishes and a comfortable environment help Javokhir Sindarov win in a world championship match that lasts a long time and takes place under high mental pressure?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following Javokhir Sindarov's fight for the world crown!
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