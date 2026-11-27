During the World Chess Championship match taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, Uzbek national dishes are being prepared for Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and his team. To serve the athlete during the prestigious competition, which will last approximately three weeks, two skilled Uzbek chefs working in various European countries have been invited. "An athlete's mood also depends on their diet" This was announced by Saidmurod Dilmurodov, head of the international relations department of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, in an interview with The Indian Express. He emphasized that chess is supported at the state level in the country, and significant funds have been allocated to ensure Javokhir is well-prepared for the championship match:

"Since an athlete's mood also depends on their diet, our team aimed to create familiar dishes and a comfortable environment for him. Uzbeks are very fond of their national cuisine," said Saidmurod Dilmurodov. The federation representative added that many of our compatriots living in Europe are expected to come to Geneva to directly support Javokhir Sindarov. High results are expected from the chess player in Uzbekistan, and this year's competition holds special significance for the country's sports. It is worth noting that during the press conference held before the championship match, Javokhir Sindarov mentioned that he is not against trying dishes from different countries.