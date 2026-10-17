«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva

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«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva

New details have emerged regarding the relationship between Uzbekistan’s number one grandmaster Javokhir Sindorov and Kazakhstan’s grandmaster Bibisora Assaubayeva. Javokhir’s grandfather, Vice President of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation Komil Sindorov, commented on their upcoming wedding. He spoke about this on the «Karorgoh» podcast.

According to Komil Sindorov, if the young people decide to build a family, he is not against it and is ready to support them.

«If the young people come to such a decision, I am not against it, I give my blessing. They have participated in many tournaments together since childhood, their thoughts and worldviews are the same. Bibisora is also the pride of Kazakhstan, a grandmaster, and a multiple World Champion», — he said.

In his opinion, this marriage could be not only an important event in the lives of the two young people, but also a factor that brings the peoples of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan even closer together.

«Friendly relations gradually turned into love»

Ko‘zguda o‘zini suratga olayotgan yosh yigit va qiz.

Komil Sindorov noted that he has discussed this topic with Javokhir several times. Initially, family members thought this relationship might just be a youthful infatuation. However, the couple's relationship continuing for several years changed their minds.

«We told him to think about it, that this might just be a youthful interest. No, they have been continuing their relationship for several years. Friendly relations gradually turned into love», — he said.

At the same time, Komil Sindorov emphasized that the main task for Javokhir right now is to achieve the world championship title.

«Once he brings the World Chess Crown to Uzbekistan, of course, we will discuss this matter. There will be a wedding, we expect a lot from this», — he added.

Why is this marriage acceptable for the family?

According to Komil Sindorov, it might be convenient for Javokhir to build a family with someone who understands the chess world. This is because professional chess players spend a large part of the year at tournaments abroad.

«He participates in tournaments abroad 11 months out of the year. His family needs to travel with him; for someone who is not interested in this, it would pose a huge difficulty. Therefore, this is acceptable and convenient for us in every way», — he said.

He emphasized that the fact Bibisora is from Kazakhstan can bring the two nations even closer together. Komil Sindorov expressed confidence that the chess player coming to Uzbekistan would also benefit the development of chess in the country.

Javokhir Sindorov faces an important match for the world championship

Kostyum kiygan yosh yigit shaxmat taxtasi qarshisida o‘ylanib o‘tiribdi.

For context, Javokhir Sindorov is the first chess player in the history of Uzbekistan to earn the right to participate in a match for the world chess crown. He is scheduled to compete against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju from India, from November 22 to December 13, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The competition will consist of 14 classical games. The chess player who scores 7.5 points will win the championship; if the score is tied, the winner will be determined via tie-breaks. The winner is expected to be awarded $1.3 million in prize money, and the runner-up $1.2 million.

Javokhir Sindorov had previously risen one spot in the FIDE live ratings to become the world's number three chess player.

Earlier, Bibisora Assaubayeva answered a subscriber's question on her Telegram channel about how long she and Javokhir have been dating, mentioning that at that time his rating had not yet reached 2700 points.

Javokhir SindorovBibisora AssaubayevaUzbekistan Chess FederationSwitzerland Geneva chess championship 2026
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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