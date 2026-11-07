13 rounds and 9.5 points: Young Uzbek chess player becomes world vice-champion

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13 rounds and 9.5 points: Young Uzbek chess player becomes world vice-champion

Afruza Hamdamova, a member of the Uzbekistan national team, has achieved a historic result at the FIDE World Junior Blitz Chess Championships U20 held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. Our talented compatriot won the silver medal in a competition featuring the world's strongest young chess players.

According to the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, Afruza secured the title of world vice-champion thanks to the high level of skill she demonstrated throughout the tournament.

13 rounds of intense competition: Results and figures

The battle for the podium in the World Blitz Championship continued until the very last seconds:

  • The result that led to the podium: Afruza Hamdamova collected 9.5 points over 13 rounds, finishing in 2nd place in the final tournament standings among the leaders and securing the silver medal;

  • Other Uzbek participants: Another talented representative who participated in the competition, Umida Omonova, finished in the top six with 8.5 points (6th place). Nilufarxon Imomqoziyeva added 7 points to her tally;

  • International recognition: The federation's press service emphasized that this result is another important victory for our young chess player on the international stage and that she defended the honor of Uzbekistan at a high level against the world's elite opponents.

A new achievement for Uzbek chess

In recent years, representatives of Uzbekistan, who have been taking the lead on the world chess stage, have proven that they can compete on equal terms with the planet's strongest players not only in standard chess but also in blitz matches that require agility and quick thinking. Afruza Hamdamova's vice-championship in Al Ain has once again strengthened the international reputation of our country's women's chess.

Afruza HamdamovaWorld Chess ChampionshipUzbekistan Chess FederationAl Ain
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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