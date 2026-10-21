Are Javohir Sindarov and Bibisora Assaubayeva getting married? Bibisora Assaubayeva gives an ironic reply

·7·Culture
Are Javohir Sindarov and Bibisora Assaubayeva getting married? Bibisora Assaubayeva gives an ironic reply

Kazakhstani grandmaster Bibisora Assaubayeva responded with humor and irony to discussions about her upcoming wedding with Uzbek chess player Javohir Sindarov.

In her social media post, the chess player noted that this topic has been discussed for almost a week. She emphasized that certain mass media outlets use sensational headlines to attract audience attention.

Assaubayeva humorously remarked that such headlines can be encountered quite unexpectedly. Her ironic reaction was interpreted as a response to the wedding theme widely discussed among fans.

Qora sochli ayol selfi tushgan va uning ostida rus tilidagi matnlar joylashgan.

Earlier, Javohir Sindarov's grandfather, Komil Sindarov, Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, commented on the relationship between the young chess players.

He stated that Javohir and Bibisora have been participating in various chess competitions since childhood. Over time, their friendly relationship evolved into romance.

Komil Sindarov stated that if the young couple decides to get married, they will support their choice. However, the most important task for Javohir right now is preparing to compete for the world championship.

Therefore, the wedding issue is planned to be discussed only after the chess player completes his plans related to his major sports goals.

For now, Bibisora Assaubayeva's ironic response does not mean that a wedding date has been officially set or announced. The relationship between the chess players, which has sparked great interest among fans, remains at the center of discussions.

Bibisora AssaubayevaJavohir SindarovUzbekistan Chess Federationchess wedding
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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