Fierce battle for the "Golden Boot" in Turkey: Shomurodov and Muriqi catch up with Orban

·3·Sport
Fierce battle for the "Golden Boot" in Turkey: Shomurodov and Muriqi catch up with Orban

In the Turkish Super Lig, the top scorers' race for the 2026/27 season has turned into a real star-studded battle. The transfer of experienced goalscorers who shone in Europe's leading championships to Turkey has raised the competition for the "Golden Boot" in the tournament to an unprecedented level.

Following the results of the eighth round, Mohamed Salah, who donned the "Trabzonspor" jersey after a stellar spell at "Liverpool", took sole leadership with 8 goals. However, the competition among his chasing pursuers is intensifying.

Pressure from Shomurodov and Muriqi: Orban in the crosshairs

Recent round matches brought serious changes to the top scorers' table:

  • Prolificacy of Shomurodov and Muriqi: Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov, who has been performing consistently for "Başakşehir", and "Fenerbahçe" striker Vedat Muriqi successfully breached their opponents' defenses once again, bringing their goal tallies to 7;

  • Catching the leader: As a result of this achievement, they caught up with "Amed" forward Gift Orban, who was one spot ahead of them in the standings.

October's "dry" streak and the dugout scandal

The pressure from Shomurodov and Muriqi dealt a heavy psychological blow to talented Nigerian forward Gift Orban:

  • Loss of prolificacy: Orban, who scored consecutively at the beginning of the season, has not managed to score a single goal in official matches during October;

  • Kicking the chair in anger: Following the failures, the player's temper and nervousness increased. When the coach decided to substitute him in the match against "Konyaspor", Orban could not control his emotions while leaving the pitch and vented his frustration by kicking a chair in the dugout in anger;

  • What is the reason? The sharp reaction of the striker, who previously gained notoriety for his stubborn character at Italian club "Verona", was caused not by the substitution itself, but by his inability to find the back of the net.

Turkish Super Lig: The situation in the top scorers' race

The top scorers list of the Turkish championship is packed with world stars:

Rank

Player

Club

Goals

1

Mohamed Salah

"Trabzonspor"

8

2-4

Eldor Shomurodov

"Başakşehir"

7

2-4

Vedat Muriqi

"Fenerbahçe"

7

2-4

Gift Orban

"Amed"

7

5-6

Victor Osimhen

"Galatasaray"

6

5-6

Dusan Vlahovic

"Beşiktaş"

6

As a reminder, last season Eldor Shomurodov scored 22 goals in the Turkish Super Lig, winning the "Golden Boot" as the championship's unmatched top scorer. This year too, the Uzbek forward remains one of the main favorites in defending his title.

Turkish Super LigEldor ShomurodovMohamed SalahVedat Muriqi
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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