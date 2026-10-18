Mohamed Salah reveals his deep passion for chess and online rating

·4·Sport
Mohamed Salah reveals his deep passion for chess and online rating

Mohamed Salah, the forward of the Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor, spoke passionately about his biggest interest off the pitch. According to Turkey's prestigious publication 61saat, the famous Egyptian star dedicates a large part of his free time to chess, an intellectual sport.

The footballer stated that he regularly plays on online platforms, competes with opponents, and that his personal rating there has reached 1400 points.

"I play almost every day": Salah's confession

The Egyptian goalscorer emphasized that this ancient game has become an integral part of his daily life:

  • Strong passion: "My interest in chess has reached a crazy level. I play almost every day and I love this game very much," Salah shared sincerely;

  • Combination of tactics and thinking: Fans particularly note that chess has a positive impact on the player's game by sharpening his decision-making speed and ability to anticipate on the pitch.

High productivity in Trabzon: 8 goals in 10 matches

Salah, who signed a contract with Trabzonspor as a free agent last summer, quickly took on a leadership role at his new club:

  • Impressive statistics: The experienced forward has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in 10 matches played for the team across all competitions;

  • Team mainstay: His 12 direct goal contributions have turned Trabzonspor's attacking line into one of the most dangerous weapons in the league.

Standings and the crucial clash on October 19

Trabzonspor is engaged in important battles at the top of the league table:

  • Current standing: The Trabzon team is currently in 5th place with 13 points, trailing their arch-rivals Beşiktaş in 4th place by just 2 points (leaders Galatasaray have 19 points);

  • Central match: On October 19, Trabzonspor will play away against their direct competitor, Beşiktaş. This confrontation is of vital importance in determining the fate of the top four.

Mohamed SalahTrabzonsporchessTurkish football
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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