Andoni Iraola opens up about the 2:3 score in Istanbul and gross defensive errors

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Andoni Iraola opens up about the 2:3 score in Istanbul and gross defensive errors

The Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool match (3:2) held in Istanbul as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase was a heavy blow for the Merseysiders. Despite taking the lead twice, the English club ultimately lost, and head coach Andoni Iraola gave an exclusive interview to BBC, sharply criticizing his team's gross defensive errors.

According to the coach, at a time when the Merseysiders were controlling the pace of the game and were close to victory, they showed unexpected weakness in dealing with the opponent's set-piece situations.

"We knew it, yet we still conceded": The chaos in set-pieces

Iraola openly stated that the goals conceded during the match had an extremely negative impact on the team's mental state:

  • The opponent's strength: "We knew very well that Fenerbahçe is one of the most dangerous teams on the continent in utilizing set-piece situations, and we had prepared for it. Yet, we still conceded goals from a free kick, a corner kick, and even a simple throw-in late in the game. These goals hit us very hard";

  • Lost control: "We took the lead twice during the game, controlled the tempo completely, and created chances. However, we made mistakes in moments where we needed to stand firm like rock in defense."

Analysis of errors: Incorrect wall and Muriqi's dominance

The Liverpool head coach specifically focused on individual shortcomings in the first and third conceded goals:

  • Error in the wall: Due to the defensive wall being set up incorrectly during the free kick, the opponent was able to target the goal easily;

  • Weakness against Muriqi: In the decisive goal situation in the 79th minute, Fenerbahçe striker Vedat Muriqi outplayed three Liverpool defenders at once in an aerial duel. The coach emphasized that such irresponsibility is inexcusable and that the team must perform much better in these situations.

"Winning at this stadium was a must": Disappointment with the result

Although Iraola acknowledged that playing under pressure in Istanbul is difficult, he did not hide his deep frustration over the lost 3 points:

  • "A very difficult atmosphere prevails for any opponent in this arena. We felt superior for most of the match and believed the victory would be ours, but we couldn't see it through to the end in practice," the specialist concluded.

After this defeat, Liverpool remains in 5th place with 9 points and will have to seriously work on resolving the problems in their defensive line in the coming rounds.

UEFA Champions LeagueFenerbahçeLiverpoolVedat Muriqi
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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