Matchday 6 of the Turkish Super Lig presented one of the biggest sensations of the year in European football. Modest «Amedspor», having been promoted from the lower division last season and crushing «Basaksehir» 5:0 in the previous round, this time defeated one of the country's historical giants, «Besiktas», with a score of 3:2.

Securing a magnificent victory thanks to goals from Orban, Saba, and Soyalp, the team brought their points tally to 13, overtaking the reigning champion «Galatasaray» (13 points) on goal difference and other tiebreakers to become the sole leader of the Turkish championship. Meanwhile, in another match held in Istanbul, «Fenerbahce» scored an unanswered 8 goals against the underdog «Eyupspor» in an unprecedented goal-scoring festival: striker Vedat Muriqi scored a poker, while Mason Greenwood contributed a brace and an assist.

So, what lies behind this phenomenal run of «Amedspor», who were playing in the lower leagues just yesterday, why are the Istanbul giants looking so helpless, and can «Fenerbahce»'s 8:0 victory bring them back into the title race?

«Sensational leadership and the 8:0 freezing victory»: Matchday 6 chronicle

The main events of the sensational 6th matchday in the Super Lig:

Another act of bravery from «Amedspor»: Within two rounds, «Basaksehir» (5:0) and «Besiktas» (3:2) were defeated, and the debutant claimed the 1st place in the standings;

Vlahovic and Kokcu's late response: «Besiktas» attempted to salvage the situation through Dushan Vlahovic (55) and Orkun Kokcu (90+8, pen.), but suffered a defeat due to gross defensive errors;

4 goals from Muriqi: «Fenerbahce» striker Vedat Muriqi became the main hero of the week by scoring in the 7th, 21st, 47th, and 55th minutes;

Mason Greenwood's masterclass: The English star opened the scoring from a penalty spot as early as the 4th minute, secured his brace in the 80th minute, and provided an assist to his teammates;

Strikes from Guendouzi and Kahveci: Matteo Guendouzi (38) and Irfan Can Kahveci (45+1) also put their names on the scoreboard for the Istanbul side.

Turkish Super Lig Matchday 6: Match records and standings

Statistical comparison of the central matches of the round and the top of the table:

Indicators and criteria «Amedspor» — «Besiktas» (3:2) «Fenerbahce» — «Eyupspor» (8:0) Match result 3:2 (Sensation) 8:0 (Crushing defeat) Goalscorers Orban 13, Saba 22, Soyalp 59 — Vlahovic 55, Kokcu 90+8 (pen.) Muriqi 7, 21, 47, 55 (poker); Greenwood 4 (pen.), 80; Guendouzi 38; Kahveci 45+1 Position in standings «Amedspor» — 1st place (13 points), «Besiktas» — 3rd place (12 points) «Fenerbahce» — 6th place (10 points), «Eyupspor» — 18th place (3 points) Main heroes Orban, Saba (Attacking duo) Vedat Muriqi (4 goals), Mason Greenwood (2 goals + 1 assist) Main intrigue in the table «Amedspor» surpassed «Galatasaray» (13 points) on tiebreakers The gap to the leaders narrowed to 3 points

International sports analysis: Experts on the «Amedspor phenomenon»

Main conclusions of Turkish football commentators and experts:

Is the «Leicester City» fairy tale repeating?: The rise of a modest-budget team, newly promoted from the lower division, to the top of the table after defeating two giants in a row is viewed as a new miracle in European football;

Crisis in «Besiktas» defense: Despite having stars like Vlahovic and Kokcu in the squad, chaos in the backline cost the team dearly;

«Fenerbahce»'s attacking potential: Scoring 8 goals and the brilliant chemistry of the Greenwood — Muriqi duo mean the Istanbul side is still a serious contender for the championship;

Disappearance of inequality in the Turkish championship: The fact that Istanbul's traditional «three giants» are now easily losing points against spirited clubs from remote provinces shows that the level of the league and competition have sharply increased.

This historic leadership by «Amedspor» has caused a major revolution in Turkish football and proved just how full of unexpected dramas this season will be.

In your opinion, can the debutant «Amedspor» maintain its lead for a long time and become the new champion of Turkey, or will «Galatasaray» and «Fenerbahce» soon return to their places? How do you assess «Fenerbahce»'s 8:0 victory? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the hottest Turkish Super Lig sensations with all football fans!