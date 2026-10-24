“You are smart, but I am not a fool”: Mourinho did not reveal tactics ahead of “El Clasico”

Ahead of the central clash of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga — «El Clasico», Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho drew attention with a sharp and ironic dialogue with a journalist at a press conference.

The coach of «Los Blancos», who will play away against «Barcelona», strictly refused to prematurely disclose the tactical plans and lineup secrets of the upcoming match.

«I won't answer you»: Mourinho keeps plans secret

According to the famous Spanish publication AS, an interesting dialogue took place between a journalist and the Portuguese specialist during the press conference:

First question: «What are your plans for “El Clasico»?» Mourinho's reply: «I won't answer you… better let's move on to another question. I won't answer questions about plans, who will play, the system…»;

Journalist's counterattack: «“Barcelona's” weak point is the defense, so will you attack more?» Coach's reaction: «You are smart, but I am not a fool!» — Jose Mourinho replied with a smile.



Standings: 6-point gap and crucial clash

The upcoming match is of strategic importance not only for the principled rivalry, but also for the championship race:

«Barcelona» is the leader: The Catalan club led by Hans-Dieter Flick has gathered 27 points after the 9th round, leading the La Liga standings alone;

«Real» is in third place: Jose Mourinho's pupils are in 3rd place with 21 points, and the gap between them is 6 points.

This away match is expected to be a decisive test for the Madrid side to reduce the gap and stop the leader.