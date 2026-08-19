Mourinho reveals why Rodri joined Barcelona instead of Real Madrid

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri’s “Manchester City” direct transfer to Barcelona has finally had its biggest secret revealed. Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho revealed that he personally negotiated with the Spanish midfielder and explained why he abandoned the deal. Which action by the player actually made the Royal Club’s manager suspicious?

“He began to have doubts”: Mourinho’s candid admission

According to Mourinho, the Madrid club made a very large and attractive offer for the 30-year-old, but Rodri’s hesitation at the decisive stage of negotiations did not please the coach:

“I spoke to him several times, and Real made him a very good offer. The club contacted Rodri and made a major offer before entering official negotiations with City. However, Rodri began to have doubts, he hesitated, and his hesitation also made me suspicious. “Real is such a great club that no player there should doubt his choice. You make an offer to a player, and he should ask only one thing: ‘When should I come?’ That is how it has to be. Nevertheless, he treated us with respect. I wish him the best of luck,” said José Mourinho.

Rodri transfer and El Clásico rivalry facts

Indicator Real Madrid negotiations Final agreement with Barcelona Player / Age Rodri (30, defensive midfielder) Rodri (2024 Ballon d’Or winner) Club offer A major offer made personally by Mourinho Offer fully accepted Contract term Not agreed (negotiations halted) Until 30 June 2030 (five-year deal) Outcome Real withdrew because of the player’s hesitation Officially announced on 18 August Earlier reports It was reported that personal terms with Real had been agreed Joined the race late and won

From an agreement with Real to Catalonia

According to earlier reports, Rodri had almost agreed personal contract terms with the Madrid club. However, after Barcelona entered the transfer race, the player changed his mind, chose the Catalan side and signed a contract with the Blaugrana until 2030 on 18 August.

Do you think Rodri made the right decision by rejecting Real and joining Barcelona, or would he have won more trophies under Mourinho?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this exclusive news with all your football-loving friends!