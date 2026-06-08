A major event has occurred at Real Madrid. After 79-year-old veteran executive Florentino Perez won the club presidential election, fans' long-awaited decision was officially announced. The famous Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho has been appointed head coach of the "Royal Club" once again.

Perez defeated Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme in the election, thereby continuing to lead Real Madrid until 2030. This marks his eighth consecutive term as club president. In the history of the Madrid club, the name Florentino Perez is already associated with major transfers, large-scale projects, and victories.

Following his election victory, Perez's first major decision was to bring back Jose Mourinho. He described the Portuguese specialist as one of the best coaches in the world and a true madridista.

"We are proud to welcome back one of the best coaches in the world, a true madridista. Welcome, Jose Mourinho..." said Perez.

These words are sure to spark significant discussion among Madrid fans. After all, Mourinho is no stranger to Real Madrid. He previously managed the team from 2010 to 2013, a period during which the club achieved important victories in Spanish football.

Under Mourinho's leadership, Real Madrid won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. His tenure was intense, sharp, and emotionally charged. The Portuguese coach instilled strong character, a competitive spirit, and a hunger for victory in the club.

Now Mourinho is returning to Madrid. This return is not just a routine coaching change; it could signal the start of a new phase for Real Madrid. Wherever Mourinho goes, he brings strict discipline, decisive actions, strong character, and an unwavering demand for results.

For Real Madrid fans, this appointment may evoke mixed feelings. On one hand, Mourinho is a highly experienced coach who knows how to win and can tactically outmaneuver opponents in big matches. On the other hand, his style is not always calm and smooth. Where Mourinho is, there is intrigue, pressure, and headline-grabbing drama.

However, for a club like Real Madrid, such a character-driven coach is sometimes exactly what is needed. In a team filled with big stars, ambitious goals, and the demand to compete for trophies every season, the coach must be not only a tactician but also a psychological leader. Mourinho is one of the specialists who excels at this.

Florentino Perez's decision appears consistent with his election campaign plans. He aims to lead Real Madrid towards a strong project, major transfers, and victories. Mourinho's return could mark the beginning of strict order and a new sports policy at the club.

The main question now is: what kind of Real Madrid will Mourinho build this time? Will he create a team based on intense pressing, fast counter-attacks, and psychological pressure, as in his previous stint, or will he choose a different style adapted to the demands of modern football? The next season will provide the answers.

Furthermore, Mourinho's return could affect the fate of certain players. The Portuguese coach always prefers players who fit his requirements, possess strong character, and are fighters. Players not included in his plans may leave the team during the summer transfer window.

Florentino Perez will continue to lead the club until 2030. This period offers Real Madrid the opportunity to build a new major project, strengthen the squad, and reaffirm its leadership in European football. The Perez-Mourinho tandem signals the start of major events in Madrid once again.

Every new era in Real Madrid's history creates its own heroes. This time, a familiar name returns to the stage: Jose Mourinho. His first tenure is remembered for trophies, intensity, and fierce competition. Now, the entire football world is eager to see how the second chapter will be written.

One thing is certain: there will be no boredom where Mourinho returns. Even before the new season at Real Madrid has begun, intrigue, pressure, and high hopes have already started. Madrid is preparing for the big stage once again.