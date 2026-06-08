Renowned Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho has confirmed his return to Madrid's Real Madrid club. The news, which has been discussed in the football world for several days, has now been openly stated by the coach himself. Thus, a new Mourinho era at the 'Royal Club' is on the verge of beginning.

It is reported that Jose will soon conclude his tenure at Benfica and officially begin work as Real Madrid's head coach. This decision became clearer following Florentino Perez's victory in the club presidential elections.

Perez had previously stated that he would bring Mourinho back to Madrid if he won the election. He did not keep his promise waiting long. After the election results, the Portuguese specialist's name began to be seriously linked with the Real Madrid head coaching position again.

Mourinho himself congratulated Perez on his victory and confirmed his imminent return to manage the 'Royal Club'.

'Yes, of course, I will be the head coach of Real Madrid,' said Jose.

This short but powerful statement was a major signal for Madrid fans. After all, Mourinho's name holds a special place in Real Madrid's history. He previously managed the Madrilenians between 2010 and 2013, initiating a period marked by intensity, sharpness, and rich results.

During his first stint, Mourinho won the Spanish Championship, the Copa del Rey, and the Super Cup with Real Madrid. His team stood out for its strong character, rapid counter-attacks, strict discipline, and constant pressure on opponents.

Of course, Mourinho's previous tenure in Madrid is remembered not only for trophies but also for intense emotions, major controversies, and a tense atmosphere in the dressing room. However, wherever the Portuguese coach works, indifference is never an option. He brings character, hunger for victory, and constant competitiveness to the team.

This return could be a crucial decision for Real Madrid. A new sports project is launching at the club, Perez will continue his presidency until 2030, and he is now placing his trust in an experienced coach who is unafraid of pressure to achieve major victories.

Mourinho is precisely such a specialist. He knows how to work with big stars, handle the pressure of major clubs, and create psychological dominance in decisive matches. These qualities are vital for a club like Real Madrid.

Now the main question is: what kind of Real Madrid will Mourinho build this time? Will he create a tough, fast, and result-oriented team as before, or will he adopt a new approach aligned with modern football demands? The field will provide the answer in the upcoming season.

The Portuguese specialist's return may also impact the squad composition. Mourinho values players who meet his requirements: those with character, physical readiness, and who fight until the final whistle. Therefore, a number of changes at Real Madrid during the summer transfer window are not unlikely.

Madrid fans are currently torn between two emotions: on one hand, Mourinho's winning experience; on the other, his constant intensity. But one thing is certain: if Jose returns, the football world will once again closely watch events surrounding Real Madrid.

For the 'Royal Club', this is not just a routine coaching appointment. It is the return of a major personality with strong character to the big stage. If the Perez-Mourinho tandem resumes work, a quiet summer in Madrid is definitely off the table.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed his return to Real Madrid. Now comes the official announcement, the new staff, transfer plans, and most importantly, results on the pitch. A new chapter is opening in Madrid, filled with intrigue, pressure, and high hopes.