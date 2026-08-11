Mourinho Wants to Trim Real Madrid’s Squad — Who Will Leave the Club?

Real Madrid are undergoing a major overhaul as the transfer window deadline approaches. Head coach José Mourinho has clearly defined his requirements for the new season: a compact squad of 20 outfield players, plus those recovering from injuries, will be enough for the Portuguese coach. However, the team currently has 26 players, meaning at least three will have to leave before the transfer window closes.

According to the respected Spanish publication AS the club’s management has already spent significant funds to meet Mourinho’s demands.

€225 Million in Signings and the Collapse of the “Rodri Operation”

The “Royal Club” allocated €225 million for new signings during the summer transfer window. Six new players joined the team:

Yan Diomande

Marc Cucurella

Denzel Dumfries

Ibrahima Konaté

Bernardo Silva

Carlos Espí

The main “bombshell” of the transfer campaign was supposed to beManchester Citymidfielder Rodri However, the Spaniard’s reluctance to move to Madrid derailed the club’s initial plans. Real Madrid do not currently intend to look for another alternative for the center of midfield.

Mourinho’s Main Trump Card: Versatile Players

José Mourinho openly stated after the meeting in Budapest that he preferred working with a smaller squad. An excess of players who rarely appear on the pitch and lack match practice could damage the healthy atmosphere within the team.

The Portuguese coach wants to solve this problem through versatile players:

Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva can operate in every attacking position as well as in central midfield.

Jude Bellingham also offers considerable flexibility in linking midfield with the attacking line.

Denzel Dumfries was even tested as a central midfielder during the preseason camp.

The Expected Departures: Camavinga, Mendy and Asensio

Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo are currently on the long-term injury list. However, to reach the 20-man “working squad” Mourinho wants, Real Madrid must part ways with three more players.

1. Eduardo Camavinga — Available for Sale

The club hopes to generate a substantial fee from the French midfielder’s transfer. Although the player wants to remain in Madrid, Real Madrid are ready to let him go if one of the top clubs makes a serious offer. Interestingly, Mourinho is very pleased with Camavinga’s work ethic and professionalism during preseason training.

2. Ferland Mendy — Excess Competition at Left-Back

Mourinho is concerned by the surplus of players at left-back and Mendy’s frequent injuries. The club would prefer to sell him, but the French defender remains determined to stay and see out his contract.

3. Raúl Asencio — Unexpected Injury Disrupts Plans

The academy graduate wanted to prove his level to Mourinho and remain in the squad. However, he suffered a serious rectus femoris injury during training and will be sidelined for at least six weeks This has made a transfer to another club considerably more difficult. If a suitable offer arrives for Asencio, Real Madrid may sign a new centre-back.

Endrick Will Stay at the Club

A loan move for Brazilian talent Endrick had also been under discussion. However, at José Mourinho’s personal request, the plan to temporarily send the young forward to another club was scrapped. Mourinho is ready to give him a place in the first team and help him fulfil his potential.

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