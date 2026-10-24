Open statement from Jaime Munguia: When will the fight with Bektemir Melikuziev take place?

·197·Sport
Open statement from Jaime Munguia: When will the fight with Bektemir Melikuziev take place?

The WBA super middleweight champion, the Mexican boxing star Jaime Munguia the Uzbek challenger Bektemir Melikuzievhas made an important statement regarding his mandatory title defense.

In an interview with the renowned The Ring magazine, Munguia stated that after his upcoming bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 31, he is fully prepared to step into the ring—not the octagon—against Melikuziev, and that this fight in the first half of 2027 will be organized.

«The preparation plan needs a complete overhaul»: Why is the fight with Melikuziev being delayed?

The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordering a mandatory title defense against the Uzbek knockout artist nicknamed «Bek Bully», Bektemir Melikuzievcame as a surprise to the champion:

  • Unexpected order: Since Munguia had already been training for a long time for the Riyadh tournament, the organization's decision did not align with his plans;

  • A unique opponent: The Mexican boxer noted that due to Bektemir Melikuziev's powerful punch and unconventional style, he would need to completely rebuild his training camp and tactics;

  • Definite timeline: For this reason, Munguia confirmed he is not avoiding the ring, but plans to hold the title defense against Melikuziev in the first six months of 2027.

The Riyadh test and the Canelo vs. Mbilli fight prediction

Before the fight with Bektemir, Munguia faces another important test on October 31:

  • Bout against Erik Bazinyan: Jaime will step into the ring in Riyadh against the German-based Erik Bazinyan and aims to finish his opponent early: «It will be a great fight and a knockout will definitely be recorded», said the champion;

  • Confidence in Canelo's victory: In the main event of the fight night, Mexican superstar Saul «Canelo» Alvarez and WBC champion Christian Mbilli will clash. Munguia predicted that his compatriot Canelo would win this bout early via knockout.

For Uzbek boxing fans, the main intrigue now will be the announcement of the official venue and exact date of the championship clash between Bektemir Melikuziev and Jaime Munguia following the October 31 bouts.

Jaime MunguiaBektemir MelikuzievSaul AlvarezErik BazinyanRiyadh
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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