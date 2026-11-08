One step away from the WBA belt: Uzbek "Bulldozer" celebrates another knockout (video)
In the main event of the prestigious «MUKA Boxing» (Fury by the Sea) tournament held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the famous Uzbek boxer Bektemir Melikuziev celebrated another brilliant victory.
Competing in the super middleweight division, our compatriot faced experienced Tajik boxer Karomatullo Sharipov and decided the outcome of the bout ahead of schedule in the second round.
Rapid pressure and a 2nd-round knockout
In the match held outdoors at the Nikki Beach venue, Melikuziev took full control from the very first seconds:
Pressure in the first round: Bektemir forced his opponent to defend with his trademark aggressive and powerful combinations, closing the distance and landing heavy blows;
Decisive knockout: In the second round, after a series of heavy attacks from the Uzbek boxer, Karomatullo Sharipov was unable to withstand the strikes, and the referee stopped the fight, recording a clean knockout.
Fight details and boxer statistics
Indicators
Detail
Tournament
MUKA Boxing (Fury by the Sea)
Date
November 6, 2026
Location
Dubai, UAE (Nikki Beach venue)
Fight result
2nd round (knockout)
Bektemir Melikuziev record
18 wins, 1 loss (12 knockouts)
Karomatullo Sharipov record
4 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw
Next target — WBA belt and Jaime Munguia
This victory opens big doors for our compatriot toward a championship belt:
Mandatory challenger status: Bektemir Melikuziev is currently the mandatory challenger for the WBA (World Boxing Association) in the super middleweight division;
Championship fight against Jaime Munguia: Bektemir's next bout is expected to be against the current WBA world champion in this division, the famous Mexican superstar Jaime Munguia. This confrontation could become one of the biggest championship clashes in the history of Uzbek boxing.
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