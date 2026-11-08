One step away from the WBA belt: Uzbek "Bulldozer" celebrates another knockout (video)

·56·Sport
One step away from the WBA belt: Uzbek "Bulldozer" celebrates another knockout (video)

In the main event of the prestigious «MUKA Boxing» (Fury by the Sea) tournament held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the famous Uzbek boxer Bektemir Melikuziev celebrated another brilliant victory.

Competing in the super middleweight division, our compatriot faced experienced Tajik boxer Karomatullo Sharipov and decided the outcome of the bout ahead of schedule in the second round.

Rapid pressure and a 2nd-round knockout

In the match held outdoors at the Nikki Beach venue, Melikuziev took full control from the very first seconds:

  • Pressure in the first round: Bektemir forced his opponent to defend with his trademark aggressive and powerful combinations, closing the distance and landing heavy blows;

  • Decisive knockout: In the second round, after a series of heavy attacks from the Uzbek boxer, Karomatullo Sharipov was unable to withstand the strikes, and the referee stopped the fight, recording a clean knockout.

Fight details and boxer statistics

Indicators

Detail

Tournament

MUKA Boxing (Fury by the Sea)

Date

November 6, 2026

Location

Dubai, UAE (Nikki Beach venue)

Fight result

2nd round (knockout)

Bektemir Melikuziev record

18 wins, 1 loss (12 knockouts)

Karomatullo Sharipov record

4 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw

Next target — WBA belt and Jaime Munguia

This victory opens big doors for our compatriot toward a championship belt:

  • Mandatory challenger status: Bektemir Melikuziev is currently the mandatory challenger for the WBA (World Boxing Association) in the super middleweight division;

  • Championship fight against Jaime Munguia: Bektemir's next bout is expected to be against the current WBA world champion in this division, the famous Mexican superstar Jaime Munguia. This confrontation could become one of the biggest championship clashes in the history of Uzbek boxing.

Bektemir MelikuzievMUKA BoxingJaime MunguiaWBA
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A test before the title fight: Details of Bektemir Melikuziev's new boutA test before the title fight: Details of Bektemir Melikuziev's new bout31 October 17:55Bektemir Melikuziev knocks out Tajik opponent in the 2nd round in DubaiBektemir Melikuziev knocks out Tajik opponent in the 2nd round in DubaiYesterday 15:31Sensational statement: Will there be a world championship fight between Munguia and Melikuziev?Sensational statement: Will there be a world championship fight between Munguia and Melikuziev?2 November 07:30Alvarez and Munguia defeat their opponents: Details of the sensational fights in RiyadhAlvarez and Munguia defeat their opponents: Details of the sensational fights in Riyadh1 November 19:50Will Meliqoziyev have to wait?: Munguia’s title defense fight against Zon announcedWill Meliqoziyev have to wait?: Munguia’s title defense fight against Zon announced14 October 13:47WBA does not approve championship bout between Munguia and Nikita ZonWBA does not approve championship bout between Munguia and Nikita Zon10 October 07:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester