One step away from the WBA belt: Uzbek "Bulldozer" celebrates another knockout (video)

In the main event of the prestigious «MUKA Boxing» (Fury by the Sea) tournament held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the famous Uzbek boxer Bektemir Melikuziev celebrated another brilliant victory.

Competing in the super middleweight division, our compatriot faced experienced Tajik boxer Karomatullo Sharipov and decided the outcome of the bout ahead of schedule in the second round.

Rapid pressure and a 2nd-round knockout

In the match held outdoors at the Nikki Beach venue, Melikuziev took full control from the very first seconds:

Pressure in the first round: Bektemir forced his opponent to defend with his trademark aggressive and powerful combinations, closing the distance and landing heavy blows;

Decisive knockout: In the second round, after a series of heavy attacks from the Uzbek boxer, Karomatullo Sharipov was unable to withstand the strikes, and the referee stopped the fight, recording a clean knockout.

Fight details and boxer statistics

Indicators Detail Tournament MUKA Boxing (Fury by the Sea) Date November 6, 2026 Location Dubai, UAE (Nikki Beach venue) Fight result 2nd round (knockout) Bektemir Melikuziev record 18 wins, 1 loss (12 knockouts) Karomatullo Sharipov record 4 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw

Next target — WBA belt and Jaime Munguia

This victory opens big doors for our compatriot toward a championship belt: