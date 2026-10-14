Will Meliqoziyev have to wait?: Munguia’s title defense fight against Zon announced

An unexpected and controversial situation has arisen around the World Boxing Association (WBA) in the super middleweight division. Previously, the organization stated that the Uzbek boxer Bektemir Meliqoziyev is the official mandatory challenger for this weight class and announced it would not approve champion Jaime Munguia fighting another opponent. However, despite all objections, WBA official resources announced that Munguia's title defense fight against Russia's Nikita Zon will take place.

The organization has not yet provided an official additional comment regarding this decision, which is raising questions among fans and experts.

Evening in Riyadh: Official poster details

According to the published official poster, the details of the WBA world championship bout are as follows:

Date and venue: The fight will take place on October 31, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;

Weight class: Super middleweight (WBA World Super Middleweight);

Broadcast rights: This boxing night will be broadcast live worldwide via the international DAZN streaming platform.

Comparison of two boxers: Numbers and indicators

The comparative statistics provided by the WBA clearly demonstrate the capabilities of both athletes:

Jaime Munguia (Mexico): Height: 183 cm (6' 0"); Record: 45 wins, 2 losses (45-2-0); Knockouts: 35 knockouts (knockout percentage — 74.47%); Status: Experienced Mexican boxer and division champion.

Nikita Zon (Russia): Height: 187 cm (6' 1½") — has a slight height advantage over the champion; Record: 11 wins, undefeated, 1 draw (11-0-1); Knockouts: 9 knockouts (knockout percentage — 75%); Status: An undefeated opponent with high punching power.



The issue of Bektemir Meliqoziyev remains open

Although the WBA seems to have approved the championship bout, uncertainty regarding the Uzbek boxer's legitimate rights persists:

Official challenger status: According to the WBA interpretation, Bektemir Meliqoziyev is considered the official number 1 challenger in the super middleweight division and it was he who should have entered the championship bout with Munguia;

The organization's previous position: WBA leadership had stated that when Munguia's fight against Zon was announced, they would study the situation and that Meliqoziyev's mandatory challenger rights would take priority;

Next stage: If this fight officially takes place, most likely the winning boxer will in turn be obliged to defend his belt against Bektemir Meliqoziyev, otherwise the organization may strip him of his championship status.

For now, the Uzbek boxing community and promoters are awaiting the final decision from the WBA regarding the fate of Meliqoziyev's challengership.