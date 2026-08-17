Championship Fight Set Between Hamza Sheeraz and Janibek Alimkhanuly

·16·Sport
Championship Fight Set Between Hamza Sheeraz and Janibek Alimkhanuly

A major megafight in professional boxing’s super-middleweight division is officially being set in motion. The prestigious WBO (World Boxing Organization) has officially ordered the reigning British champion Hamza Sheerazto defend his championship belt against Kazakh star boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly.

World-renowned ESPN reports that the parties have been given several weeks of formal negotiations to agree on the fight terms, venue and purses.

Doping Controversy and WBO Exoneration Ruling

The uncertainty surrounding Janibek Alimkhanuly has finally been officially resolved. Last year, he faced the risk of a lengthy suspension after a banned substance was detected in his blood. However, the boxer managed to submit the necessary medical grounds and evidence to the organization in time:

“Alimkhanuly tested positive for doping last year. However, before he could be suspended for an extended period, Janibek submitted all the necessary medical documents and official information to the WBO. After reviewing the evidence, the committee ultimately determined that the Kazakh boxer had not violated WBO rules”, the organization said in an official statement.

Thus, fully cleared of all allegations, Alimkhanuly retained his status as the mandatory challenger for super-middleweight champion Hamza Sheeraz.

Division Update: Bektemir Melikuziev in the Top 10

The fierce competition in this weight class is also extremely interesting for boxing fans in Uzbekistan:

  • Bektemir Melikuziev ranked seventh: The Uzbek skilled fighter, known by the nickname “Bek Bully,” Bektemir Melikuziev is ranked seventh in the WBO’s official super-middleweight rankings;

  • Prospects for a title shot: The fight between Hamza Sheeraz and Janibek Alimkhanuly will also help determine the future title prospects of top contenders such as Bektemir Melikuziev, who is waiting for his chance to challenge for the belt in the division.

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Hamza SheerazJanibek AlimkhanulyWorld Boxing OrganizationBektemir MelikuzievESPN
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