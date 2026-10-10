WBA does not approve championship bout between Munguia and Nikita Zon

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has issued an important official statement regarding upcoming bouts in the super middleweight division. The organization announced that it has not yet officially approved the fight between Mexican star Jaime Munguia and Germany's Nikita Zon.

Most importantly, the association firmly emphasized that Uzbek boxing master Bektemir Melikuziev remains the official mandatory challenger for the WBA belt in this weight class.

Controversial situation: Why was the fight with Zon not approved?

In recent days, reports had widely circulated in the international boxing world about an upcoming clash between Jaime Munguia and Nikita Zon for the WBA championship belt. However, the association's leadership stated that official permission has not been granted for this:

Risk of status violation: According to the organization's rules, the reigning champion or interim belt holder must fight the official mandatory challenger;

Situation under control: As noted in the WBA statement, the association's leadership stated that it will review the situation and procedures regarding the Munguia-Zon fight separately;

Lack of official approval: Therefore, Nikita Zon's championship fight against Jaime Munguia has not yet been officially approved by the organization.

Melikuziev's championship opportunity preserved

Uzbekistan's knockout artist Bektemir "Bully" Melikuziev finds this news to be of vital importance:

Number one challenger: Leading the official WBA rankings, Melikuziev holds the right to a direct fight for the belt;

Prevention of artificial bypassing of the queue: If the organization does not consent to the Munguia-Zon fight, Munguia will have to step into the ring against Bektemir to defend his belt or vacate it.

The WBA leadership is expected to officially announce its final decision regarding the mandatory defense bout in this weight class in the coming days.