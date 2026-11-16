Bektemir Melikuziev nears championship bout: WBA issues official order
Important news has been announced regarding the next high-profile fight involving our compatriot in the world of professional boxing. The prestigious Mexican Izquierdazo publication reports, citing WBA President Gilberto Mendoza, that the World Boxing Association (WBA) has issued an official order for a super middleweight championship bout.
30-day deadline and purse bid risk
According to the source, the teams of the reigning world champion, Mexican Jaime Munguia, and the mandatory challenger, our compatriot Bektemir Melikuziev, have been given until December 13 a nearly 30-day period to reach a mutual agreement.
If the parties fail to reach a consensus on contract terms within the specified timeframe, the rights to the fight may be put up for a purse bid (auction). In this case, the purse split is set at a 60/40 ratio. is set to be implemented.
Fight details and terms
Information
Reigning champion
Jaime Munguia (Mexico, WBA Champion)
Mandatory challenger
Bektemir Melikuziev (Uzbekistan)
Deadline
Agreement by December 13 (30 days)
Split terms
Purse bid at 60/40 if no agreement is reached
Significance of the fight and status in the weight class
Jaime Munguia currently holds the WBA world title in the super middleweight division. Renowned Uzbek boxer Bektemir Melikuziev has achieved high results in his weight class and earned the status of official and mandatory challenger for the belt in this division. The organization of this fight could open a new chapter in the history of our national boxing.
Do you think Bektemir Melikuziev can step into the ring against Jaime Munguia and win the championship belt? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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