The capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, has once again become the center of world boxing. In a major professional boxing night that drew the eyes of numerous fans, former undisputed world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and WBA titleholder Jaime Munguia both secured important victories in their respective bouts.

The results of this evening are of particular importance to boxing enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as the outcome of the co-main event was directly linked to the future of our compatriot Bektemir Melikuziev.

A masterclass from Canelo: A 12-round clash with Mbilli

In the main event of the evening, former undisputed world champion Saul Alvarez stepped into the ring against super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli:

Fierce resistance: The undefeated Mbilli tried to put up serious resistance against Canelo, but experience and precise punches had the final say;

Unanimous decision: At the end of the 12-round clash, the judges awarded the victory to Saul Alvarez with scores of 115-112, 116-111, and 117-110.

Munguia retains the belt: It's Bektemir's turn!

In the second main event of the competition (co-main event), Mexican Jaime Munguia faced Nikita Zon:

Confident defense: Munguia demonstrated his superiority in this bout, winning by a unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111) and retaining his WBA belt;

Is a clash with Melikuziev inevitable?: According to a previously reached official agreement and written guarantee, the winner of the Munguia-Zon bout is scheduled to hold his next fight against the WBA mandatory challenger Bektemir Melikuziev. Thus, the next challenger is expected to be the Uzbek master of the ring.

Official fight scores:

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez — Christian Mbilli: Victory by points (115-112, 116-111, 117-110);

Jaime Munguia — Nikita Zon: Victory by points (116-112, 117-111, 117-111) — WBA belt successfully defended.

Following the victories in Riyadh, major championship clashes in the super middleweight division are becoming even more intense.