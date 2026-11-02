Sensational statement: Will there be a world championship fight between Munguia and Melikuziev?

The latest major professional boxing night held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, ended with unexpected and exciting news for boxing fans from Uzbekistan.

After successfully defending his WBA super middleweight world title, the famous Mexican star Jaime Munguia (47-2, 35 KO) openly declared his intention to face our compatriot Bektemir Melikuziev (17-1, 11 KO) in his next fight.

Victory in Riyadh and the call-out from the ring

In his latest title defense, Munguia stepped into the ring against the previously undefeated Russian contender Nikita Zonya (12-1-1, 10 KO). After winning by unanimous decision in a fierce battle, the champion immediately turned everyone's attention to the Uzbek boxer:

— What happens now? Who could be your next opponent? Jaime Munguia: "It's not clear yet, but I think it will be Melikuziev. You are the next opponent, my friend!"

Why is the Munguia – Melikuziev fight inevitable?

The possibility of this clash being organized is not just a verbal challenge, but based on official obligations:

1st place in WBA ranking: Bektemir Melikuziev leads the official WBA super middleweight (168 lbs) rankings;

Mandatory challenger status: The organization has confirmed Melikuziev as the official and mandatory challenger for the championship belt. This means that Munguia is required to face the Uzbek knockout artist to retain his title;

One of the most intriguing clashes of the year: A collision between two heavy hitters and aggressive, pressure-based boxers is considered a highly lucrative super-fight for international promoters and sports organizers in Saudi Arabia.

If the parties successfully conclude negotiations, in the coming months we may witness a championship fight of immense importance for the history of Uzbek boxing in the professional boxing world.