Sensational statement: Will there be a world championship fight between Munguia and Melikuziev?

·68·Sport
Sensational statement: Will there be a world championship fight between Munguia and Melikuziev?

The latest major professional boxing night held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, ended with unexpected and exciting news for boxing fans from Uzbekistan.

After successfully defending his WBA super middleweight world title, the famous Mexican star Jaime Munguia (47-2, 35 KO) openly declared his intention to face our compatriot Bektemir Melikuziev (17-1, 11 KO) in his next fight.

Victory in Riyadh and the call-out from the ring

In his latest title defense, Munguia stepped into the ring against the previously undefeated Russian contender Nikita Zonya (12-1-1, 10 KO). After winning by unanimous decision in a fierce battle, the champion immediately turned everyone's attention to the Uzbek boxer:

— What happens now? Who could be your next opponent?

Jaime Munguia: "It's not clear yet, but I think it will be Melikuziev. You are the next opponent, my friend!"

Why is the Munguia – Melikuziev fight inevitable?

The possibility of this clash being organized is not just a verbal challenge, but based on official obligations:

  • 1st place in WBA ranking: Bektemir Melikuziev leads the official WBA super middleweight (168 lbs) rankings;

  • Mandatory challenger status: The organization has confirmed Melikuziev as the official and mandatory challenger for the championship belt. This means that Munguia is required to face the Uzbek knockout artist to retain his title;

  • One of the most intriguing clashes of the year: A collision between two heavy hitters and aggressive, pressure-based boxers is considered a highly lucrative super-fight for international promoters and sports organizers in Saudi Arabia.

If the parties successfully conclude negotiations, in the coming months we may witness a championship fight of immense importance for the history of Uzbek boxing in the professional boxing world.

Bektemir MelikuzievJaime MunguiaWBAProfessional boxing
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Alvarez and Munguia defeat their opponents: Details of the sensational fights in RiyadhAlvarez and Munguia defeat their opponents: Details of the sensational fights in RiyadhYesterday 19:50Will Meliqoziyev have to wait?: Munguia’s title defense fight against Zon announcedWill Meliqoziyev have to wait?: Munguia’s title defense fight against Zon announced14 October 13:47WBA does not approve championship bout between Munguia and Nikita ZonWBA does not approve championship bout between Munguia and Nikita Zon10 October 07:00Bektemir Melikuziev removed from championship fight, Munguia finds a favorable opponentBektemir Melikuziev removed from championship fight, Munguia finds a favorable opponent9 October 08:17Bektemir Melikuziev reveals unprecedented concessions in fight against the championBektemir Melikuziev reveals unprecedented concessions in fight against the champion8 October 21:46Bektemir Melikuziev accuses WBA and Jaime Munguia of disrespect, challenges them to an open fightBektemir Melikuziev accuses WBA and Jaime Munguia of disrespect, challenges them to an open fight7 October 07:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach