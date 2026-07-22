Will FIFA's new sanctions affect the transfer of Jahongir O‘rozov?

Reports have emerged that Russian football clubs could be deprived of the right to register new players. This is due to issues arising from FIFA's solidarity payment system and sanctions applied to the Grozny club Akhmat.

Will this situation affect the expected transfer of the Uzbekistan national team defender Jahongir O‘rozovto the Russian Premier League? Zamin.uz presents the details of this issue and the official response from the Russian Football Union (RFU).

Where did the problem arise?

At the end of 2022, FIFA established a special clearing house in France to centralize all solidarity payments. According to the established rules, clubs are required to open a separate account with this organization to make payments.

Refusal by European banks: Due to the international political situation, Russian clubs were unable to open accounts with this entity in France.

Accumulated debts: Because Russian Premier League and First League clubs have been unable to make solidarity payments for nearly four years, a large amount of penalties has accumulated.

The Akhmat case: On July 14, FIFA imposed sanctions on the Grozny club Akhmat. The club plans to appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It was reported that if the issue is not resolved soon, Russian clubs could face the risk of being unable to register new players during the summer transfer window, which lasts until September 11.

Is Jahongir O‘rozov's transfer at risk?

In recent days, there have been reports that a Russian Premier League representative (Kazan's Rubin club) is in active negotiations for the transfer of the central defender who owns Samarkand's Dinamo club, Jahongir O‘rozov.

The main question worrying fans is whether a potential transfer ban will prevent the Uzbek player from moving to Russia.

Official response from the RFU: "There will be no mass ban"

The Director of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Department, Roman Dyakov, clarified the concerns and emphasized that there is no systemic risk to the championship.

Roman Dyakov (RFU representative): "Firstly, clubs are not required to open bank accounts in Europe. In accordance with the FIFA Clearing House regulations, clubs undergo a compliance procedure and provide information about their existing bank accounts. Secondly, there is no mass transfer ban. The regulations do not provide for collective responsibility. Problems that arise in one club do not affect other clubs in any way."

Brief summary of the situation