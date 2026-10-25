"Bayern" Beats 3rd-Place "Freiburg" Away, Overpasses "Dortmund"

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"Bayern" Beats 3rd-Place "Freiburg" Away, Overpasses "Dortmund"

In the central match of the 7th round of the German Bundesliga, "Bayern" under the management of Vincent Kompany was a guest of "Freiburg", which is having a strong season. In a tense match, the Munich team won a confident victory with a score of 3:1.

Notably, all 4 goals in the match were scored by "Bayern" players: while the guests scored three goals against the opponent's net, they also scored an own goal into their own net.

Stable Dominance and the Seal in the 90+5th Minute

The Munich side decided the fate of the match in their favor as early as the first half:

  • 16th minute: Upamecano opens the scoring: Defender Dayot Upamecano showed activity in the opponent's penalty area after a corner or set-piece situation, putting "Bayern" ahead (0:1);

  • 42nd minute: Gnabry's shot: Shortly before the break, Serge Gnabry consolidated the balance, bringing the score to 0:2;

  • 82nd minute: Unexpected own goal: During an attack by "Freiburg", which increased pressure at the end of the game, "Bayern" midfielder Bischof scored into his own net, reducing the gap (1:2);

  • 90+5th minute: Olise's final strike: In the final seconds of referee stoppage time, Michael Olise finished a quick counter-attack with an accurate shot, putting the final period to the match (1:3).

Standings: 17 Points and Bundesliga Leadership

This important victory clarified the situation at the top of the standings:

  • "Bayern" in first place: Thanks to the earned 3 points, the Munich team brought their number of points to 17 and, on goal difference, surpassed their arch-rival "Borussia Dortmund" (17 points) to rise to 1st place in the standings;

  • "Freiburg" remained in the top three: Despite the defeat, the hosts maintain the 3rd position in the championship table with 13 points.

Match Sheet:

Bundesliga. 7th Round

"Freiburg" — "Bayern" 1:3

October 25, Europa-Park Stadion

  • Goals: Bischof 82 (own goal) — Upamecano 16, Gnabry 42, Olise 90+5.

  • "Freiburg": Atubolu, Suzuki, Beste (Iriye, 63), Ginter, Linhart (Rosenfelder, 77), Makengo, Osterhage (Yamamoto, 58), Treu, Höler (Matanovic, 58), Schade (Grifo, 77), Eggestein.

  • "Bayern": Urbig, Stanisic (Boey, 61), Tah, Upamecano, Brown (Davies, 73), Bischof, Laimer, Karl (Ito, 86), Olise, Gnabry (Saibari, 61), Kane.

  • Yellow cards: Höler 25, Beste 55, Tah 65, Eggestein 85.

BundesligaBayernFreiburgVincent Kompany
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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