Goal rain in the Bundesliga: How did the key matches of the 9th round of the Bundesliga end?

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Goal rain in the Bundesliga: How did the key matches of the 9th round of the Bundesliga end?

The matches of the 9th round of the German Bundesliga have concluded, and the race for the championship title has intensified.

While league leaders Bayern Munich secured a confident away victory, their pursuers, Borussia Dortmund, also did not drop points at home. In the most high-scoring match of the round, RB Leipzig thrashed their opponent by a large margin.

Away win for Bayern: Goals from Kimmich and Karl

The Munich club visited Mainz and controlled the pace of the match from the opening minutes:

  • Confident start: Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring in the 14th minute, and Karl extended the lead in the 57th minute;

  • Last-minute consolation goal: In the 90+3rd minute of stoppage time, Tietz narrowed the gap for the hosts, but it was not enough to deny Bayern a 2-1 victory;

  • Table standings: Following this result, the Munich side maintained their 1st place in the tournament table with 21 points.

Nmecha's brace for Borussia Dortmund and the continued pursuit

Dortmund secured an important victory at home in a tense match against one of the season's revelations, Elversberg:

  • Felix Nmecha's heroism: The outcome of the game was decided by Nmecha, who scored a brace in the second half — the midfielder found the back of the net in the 55th and 71st minutes;

  • Dangerous resistance from the visitors: Elversberg brought back some intrigue with a goal from Futkeu in the 81st minute, but Dortmund managed to hold onto the score (2-1);

  • Equal points: Borussia Dortmund also reached 21 points, relentlessly chasing Bayern in 2nd place based on goal difference.

Leipzig's 5-goal response to a 1st-minute strike

The most dramatic and high-scoring match of the round took place in Leipzig:

  • Unexpected blow: Augsburg stunned the hosts by opening the scoring in the very 1st minute through a goal by Kade;

  • Five-fold strike and comeback: After that, the "Bulls" put on a real goal show. Banzuzi (33), Nkunku (45), Raum (45+1), Romulo (60), and Baumgartner (66) scored in succession to celebrate a massive 5-1 victory;

  • 3rd place solidified: With 18 points, RB Leipzig has solidified its position in the top three.

BundesligaBayern MunichBorussia DortmundRB Leipzig
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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