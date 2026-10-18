Bayer beats Freiburg at home and enters the top four

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Bayer beats Freiburg at home and enters the top four

In the 6th round of the German Bundesliga, two famous teams fighting for the top of the standings — Bayer and Freiburg — faced each other at the magnificent Bay Arena in Leverkusen.

In the intense and fierce clash on the evening of October 18, although the hosts initially fell behind in the score, they snatched a 2:1 comeback victory thanks to the brilliant performance of experienced Czech striker Patrik Schick, who contributed a goal and an assist.

Quick goal, Maza's equalizer and Schick's decisive strike

The match began with unexpected active pressure from the guests:

  • Sherhant opened the score: In the 14th minute, Freiburg's counterattack paid off, and Sherhant scored with a precise shot to put the guests ahead — 0:1;

  • Maza restores balance: The Leverkusen team responded without delay. In the 19th minute, after a convenient pass from Patrik Schick, Maza leveled the score — 1:1;

  • Winning goal in the 76th minute: Having completely seized the initiative in the second half, Bayer achieved their goal in the 76th minute: Patrik Schick himself beat the opponent's goalkeeper to secure the final 2:1 victory.

Match protocol

Bundesliga. Round 6

Bayer — Freiburg 2:1

October 18, Bay Arena.

Goals: Maza (19), Schick (76) — Sherhant (14).

Yellow card: Troy (39).

  • Bayer: Flekken, Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez, Garcia, Fernandez, Diaby (Tillman, 73), Maza (Hofmann, 84), Daniel (Tella, 59), Schick.

  • Freiburg: Atubolu, Troy (Kubler, 64), Ginter, Linhart, Makengo, Eggestein, Engelhardt (Osterhage, 77), Beste (Irie, 77), Goto (Holer, 65), Sherhant (Grifo, 89), Matanovic.

Situation in the standings

Thanks to this victory, the competition among the leaders of the Bundesliga has intensified further:

  • Bayer rises to 4th place: The Leverkusen club increased its number of points to 13, taking a firm place in 4th position in the standings;

  • Freiburg in the top three: The defeated Freiburg, having also accumulated 13 points, retains its 3rd place position due to goal difference.

BayerFreiburgPatrik SchickBay Arena
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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