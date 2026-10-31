Emergency at Bayern: Kompany sidelined from derby after hospital stay

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has been completely sidelined from the preparations for the crucial match against Borussia Dortmund in the 8th round of the German Bundesliga. The Munich club's management decided not to involve the 40-year-old specialist in the team's daily activities to avoid risking his health, as he has only recently been discharged from the hospital.

The club's internal directive is so strict that even the coaching staff is strictly prohibited from discussing football-related matters with Kompany over the phone.

"We have been given clear instructions": Aaron Danks' statement

Aaron Danks, Kompany's assistant who is currently serving as the interim head coach, commented on the situation to the press as follows:

"We are not talking to him about football at all right now. We have been given very clear instructions by the club and the medical staff regarding this. He needs to recover fully, avoid unnecessary stress, and spend time with his family. We are not involving him in any team matters so that he can fully restore his health and successfully return to his major work."

What happened? (Details of the medical diagnosis)

The Belgian specialist's illness occurred at the beginning of the week:

Unexpected incident at training: On October 23, Kompany suddenly lost consciousness during a Bayern second-team training session and was rushed to the hospital;

Doctors' diagnosis: After in-depth medical examinations, the specialist was diagnosed with irritation of the meninges;

Treatment and home regimen: On October 28, the Belgian coach was discharged from the hospital. He is currently under medical supervision, taking special medication, and following a strict rest regimen.

Who will take the wheel for "Der Klassiker"?

In today's central clash between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, which will be the focus of millions of fans as part of the 8th round of the Bundesliga, Aaron Danks will be in full charge of the Munich bench. As for Kompany, following doctors' recommendations, he will only be able to watch the important derby at home, in front of the television.