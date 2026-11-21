Bayern's leading striker Harry Kane has suffered a serious injury. The English footballer's recovery is expected to take approximately three months. As a result, he will not be able to help the Munich side for the remainder of 2026. For Bayern fans, the German Bundesliga Matchday 10 encounter against Cologne (1:1) ended with unpleasant news. The team's main goalscorer, Harry Kane, suffered an injury in the first half of the match and was forced to leave the pitch early. Initially, there were serious concerns regarding the player's condition. Now, the exact details of the injury have been revealed. The English striker's return to action may be delayed until 2027.

Which part of Kane's body is injured? Bayern sporting director Max Eberl provided information about the player's injury. According to him, Kane has suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear, which connects the tibia and fibula in the lower leg. Such an injury is a serious problem for a footballer, as these ligaments are crucial for maintaining stability between the foot and the lower leg bones. Having sustained the injury in the first half of the match against Cologne, Kane was unable to continue. After the game, head coach Vincent Kompany also confirmed that the striker would not be able to assist the team for several months. When will Kane return to action? According to Sky Sport Deutschland, the English striker's recovery process could take approximately three months. If this timeline holds, Kane will not take the field for the remainder of 2026. He is expected to return to action in 2027.