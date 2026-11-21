Bad news for Bayern fans: Harry Kane sidelined for a long period
Bayern's leading striker Harry Kane has suffered a serious injury. The English footballer's recovery is expected to take approximately three months. As a result, he will not be able to help the Munich side for the remainder of 2026.
For Bayern fans, the German Bundesliga Matchday 10 encounter against Cologne (1:1) ended with unpleasant news. The team's main goalscorer, Harry Kane, suffered an injury in the first half of the match and was forced to leave the pitch early.
Initially, there were serious concerns regarding the player's condition. Now, the exact details of the injury have been revealed. The English striker's return to action may be delayed until 2027.
Which part of Kane's body is injured?
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl provided information about the player's injury. According to him, Kane has suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear, which connects the tibia and fibula in the lower leg.
Such an injury is a serious problem for a footballer, as these ligaments are crucial for maintaining stability between the foot and the lower leg bones.
Having sustained the injury in the first half of the match against Cologne, Kane was unable to continue. After the game, head coach Vincent Kompany also confirmed that the striker would not be able to assist the team for several months.
When will Kane return to action?
According to Sky Sport Deutschland, the English striker's recovery process could take approximately three months.
If this timeline holds, Kane will not take the field for the remainder of 2026. He is expected to return to action in 2027.
Of course, the player's exact return date depends on how the recovery process progresses. Therefore, the three-month period should be considered an estimated forecast for now.
Bayern left without their leading scorer
Kane's injury will be a major loss for Vincent Kompany's team. The English striker is one of Bayern's primary sources of goals and plays a vital role in the attacking line.
Now, the Munich side will have to manage without their leading striker in upcoming matches. This places the burden on the coaching staff to maintain attacking efficiency.
Until Kane returns, Bayern will need to find ways to fill his void. Fans are hoping that one of the team's most important players will recover quickly and return to the pitch in 2027.
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