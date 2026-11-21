Bayern held to a draw by Cologne: Kane and Olise suffer injuries
In the 10th round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich drew at home against Cologne. The Munich side finished the match with a 1-1 scoreline while losing two key players to injuries.
In the 10th round of the German championship, Bayern hosted Cologne at home. Although the visitors opened the scoring in the Munich clash, Bayern leveled the situation before halftime. In the second half, neither team could find a winning goal.
Cologne struck first, Bayern responded
The scoring opened in the 12th minute. Moore put Cologne ahead, creating an unexpected problem for the hosts. However, Bayern increased the pressure and managed to restore balance toward the end of the first half.
In the 37th minute, Brown's goal gave the Munich side a much-needed breather. Thus, the teams ended the first half with a 1-1 score.
Kane and Olise left the pitch due to injuries
Another worrying aspect of the match for Bayern was the injury of two key players. Harry Kane and Michael Olise were forced to leave the pitch early during the match.
Kane was substituted in the 20th minute, and Olise in the 46th minute. No specific information regarding the nature of their injuries or recovery timelines has been provided in the text yet.
Bayern maintains the lead
Following the draw, Vincent Kompany's Bayern continues to lead the championship with 22 points. Cologne, with 10 points, sits in 14th place in the league table.
Bundesliga, 10th round
Bayern — Cologne — 1:1
Goals: Brown, 37 — Moore, 12.
Bayern: Urbig, Laimer (Musiala, 70), Upamecano (Min-jae, 70), Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Brown, Lennart, Olise (Binder, 46), Kane (Bischof, 20).
Cologne: Schwäbe, Schmid, Simpson, Lochoshvili, Sosa, Moore, Sebulonsen, Okon, Krauss, Maina (Tilmann, 77), El Mala (Heski, 85).
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