In the 10th round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich drew at home against Cologne. The Munich side finished the match with a 1-1 scoreline while losing two key players to injuries.

In the 10th round of the German championship, Bayern hosted Cologne at home. Although the visitors opened the scoring in the Munich clash, Bayern leveled the situation before halftime. In the second half, neither team could find a winning goal.

Cologne struck first, Bayern responded

The scoring opened in the 12th minute. Moore put Cologne ahead, creating an unexpected problem for the hosts. However, Bayern increased the pressure and managed to restore balance toward the end of the first half.

In the 37th minute, Brown's goal gave the Munich side a much-needed breather. Thus, the teams ended the first half with a 1-1 score.