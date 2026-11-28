Unrest within Bayern: players and agents unhappy with the treatment of Musiala
The atmosphere within Munich's Bayern is becoming tense — some of the team's players are openly supporting midfielder Jamal Musiala, whose relationship with the club's management has become complicated. This was reported by The Touchline.
Agents are also warning their clients
It is reported that the position and attitude of Bayern's management regarding the latest injury sustained by Jamal Musiala are causing increasing discontent among team members.
Such actions by club officials have disappointed not only the players but also some influential football agents. They are now advising their clients to think carefully before considering a move to the German giant.
League table and today's match against Hamburg
Despite the rumors surrounding the team, Vincent Kompany's squad continues to fight for the title in the Bundesliga:
Indicators
Official data
Player at the center of the issue
Jamal Musiala (management's reaction to his injury caused discontent)
Status after Bundesliga matchday 10
2nd place with 22 points
Next match (matchday 11)
Hamburg — Bayern (away)
Date and time of the match
Today, November 28, at 19:30 Tashkent time
In your opinion, how will this disagreement between the Bayern management and Jamal Musiala affect the German giant's results and summer transfer plans?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following the latest insights from the German Bundesliga and European football!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…