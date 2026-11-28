The atmosphere within Munich's Bayern is becoming tense — some of the team's players are openly supporting midfielder Jamal Musiala, whose relationship with the club's management has become complicated. This was reported by The Touchline.

Agents are also warning their clients

It is reported that the position and attitude of Bayern's management regarding the latest injury sustained by Jamal Musiala are causing increasing discontent among team members.

Such actions by club officials have disappointed not only the players but also some influential football agents. They are now advising their clients to think carefully before considering a move to the German giant.