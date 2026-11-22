A significant shift occurred in the German Bundesliga standings during the 10th round. While Bayern Munich failed to defeat Cologne at home, Borussia Dortmund secured a crucial away victory to become the league leader.

The latest round of the German championship was marked by a series of unexpected results. A draw in Munich caused Bayern to drop points, and Borussia Dortmund took full advantage, climbing to the top of the table.

Additionally, RB Leipzig won by a large margin away from home, while Bayer Leverkusen defeated their opponent convincingly on their own turf.

Bayern remains winless and loses the lead

Bayern Munich — Cologne 1:1

One of the most notable matches of the round took place in Munich. Bayern hosted Cologne but could not delight their fans with a win, as the match ended in a 1:1 draw.

For the Munich side, this result was a significant loss of points, despite their unbeaten streak in the season continuing. This is because one of their main rivals, Borussia Dortmund, won their match and shifted the situation in the championship in their favor.

Dortmund takes the lead in the 80th minute

Borussia Mönchengladbach — Borussia Dortmund 0:1

Borussia Dortmund returned from a difficult away trip to Mönchengladbach with three points. The fate of the match was decided in the final part of the second half.

In the 80th minute, Felix Nmecha found the back of the net, scoring the only goal that secured the victory for his team.

Following this success, the Dortmund club reached 24 points. As a result, the team climbed to first place in the standings, depriving Bayern of the lead.

RB Leipzig defeats opponent in Berlin by a large margin

«Union Berlin» — RB Leipzig 1:5

One of the biggest wins of the round was recorded in Berlin. RB Leipzig scored five goals against Union away from home, securing a confident victory.

Antonio Nusa, Romulo da Cruz, Brajan Gruda, and Rocco Reitz were among the goalscorers for the visitors. Union's only consolation goal was scored by Michel Aebischer.

This result was an important step for Leipzig to continue competing in the title race.

Bayer scores four goals against opponent

Bayer Leverkusen — Paderborn 4:0

The Leverkusen side also displayed a confident performance in front of their fans, defeating Paderborn 4:0.

Afonso Moreira scored a brace, while Patrik Schick and Ayman Aourir (Ekvi Fernandes) each added a goal. Thus, Bayer left no chance for their opponent.

Other results of the 10th round of the Bundesliga

Several other matches were held during the round. In some of them, the hosts won by a minimal margin, while the match between Schalke and Stuttgart ended in a draw.

Match Score Eintracht — Hoffenheim 1:0 Elversberg — Freiburg 0:1 Schalke — Stuttgart 0:0

The fight for the lead intensifies

The results of the 10th round have given a new twist to the Bundesliga title race. Bayern's loss of points at home was exactly what Borussia Dortmund needed. The Dortmund side took first place with 24 points thanks to an important victory.

The season is still ongoing, so this change in the fight for the lead is not enough to draw final conclusions. However, the 10th round itself showed that serious competition has emerged for Bayern on the path to the championship.