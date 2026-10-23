A miracle in world chess: Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the historical ranking

Unique talents who achieved the highest title in the international chess world—the grandmaster rank—already in their childhood have always been in the spotlight of the sports community.

Although the official ranking featuring the top 10 youngest grandmasters in world chess history is constantly being updated, two bright stars of the Uzbek chess school — Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov hold a well-deserved place in this historical list.

Historical achievements of Uzbek wunderkinds

Our country's young grandmasters have set records in their time that astonished the entire world:

Javokhir Sindarov's sensation: When he fulfilled all grandmaster requirements in 2018, Javokhir was just 12 years, 10 months (and 8 days) old. At that time, he was officially recognized as the second-youngest grandmaster in chess history after Sergey Karjakin;

Nodirbek Abdusattorov's golden page: Another compatriot of ours, who later became a world champion, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, also secured a spot in this elite list. He earned this high title at the age of 13 years, 1 month, and 11 days, firmly securing a place in the TOP-10 of the fastest grandmasters in chess history.

Abhimanyu Mishra — the absolute record holder on the throne

The absolute record in chess history has belonged to the young Indian star Abhimanyu Mishra since 2021. He broke the record at the age of 12 years and 4 months, ending Sergey Karjakin's 19-year dominance.

Youngest grandmasters in chess history: TOP-6

The list of the planet's youngest intellects looks as follows:

Abhimanyu Mishra — 12 years, 4 months, 25 days Faustino Oro — 12 years, 6 months, 26 days Sergey Karjakin — 12 years, 7 months, 0 days Gukesh Dommaraju — 12 years, 7 months, 17 days Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus — 12 years, 9 months, 29 days Javokhir Sindarov — 12 years, 10 months, 8 days

The fact that Uzbek chess players stand side by side with the world's finest stars in this prestigious ranking proves once again that Uzbekistan's current status as a global chess superpower is no coincidence.