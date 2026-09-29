A 500-seat Chess Palace to be built in New Tashkent

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A 500-seat Chess Palace to be built in New Tashkent

A large chess complex to emerge in New Tashkent

The proposed chess palace will have a capacity of 500 seats.

In addition to providing facilities for chess training and competitions, the complex is envisioned to create the necessary infrastructure for athletes' preparation.

Specifically, the project plans to include:

  • a modern chess playing hall;

  • a dormitory for athletes;

  • sports grounds;

  • the necessary infrastructure for training and preparing chess players.

This initiative was presented as part of plans aimed at developing chess in Uzbekistan not just at the competitive level, but widely and systematically.

A 500-seat Chess Palace to be built in New Tashkent

Tashkent International Chess Academy to expand to the regions

The development of chess will not be limited to the capital alone.

According to the presented information, branches of the Tashkent International Chess Academy will be opened in Samarkand, Khorezm, and Fergana.

This is expected to serve to expand opportunities for identifying talented youth locally and establishing their professional training.

Another important direction within the framework of the academy is establishing a system for training high-category chess coaches.

Thus, the focus is placed not only on producing strong chess players but also on expanding the ranks of qualified specialists who train them.

New opportunity for chess players with a rating above 1500

Among the new initiatives is a mechanism to support chess players' training in private clubs.

According to the plan, 50 percent of the training expenses in private clubs for chess players with a FIDE rating above 1500 points will be covered by the state.

This mechanism is aimed at expanding additional preparation opportunities for athletes seriously engaged in chess.

Regular training and working with strong specialists are of particular importance, especially for young people striving for a professional level.

«Grand Chess» tournament to be held in Uzbekistan

Another direction to enhance the international experience of the country's chess players is to increase the number of prestigious competitions held within Uzbekistan itself.

To this end, it is planned to regularly organize international tournaments under the national brand «Uzbekistan Grand Chess».

Through this, local chess players will not have to travel abroad every time to compete against strong foreign opponents.

The increase in international-level competitions within Uzbekistan is intended to boost the experience of local chess players and help the new generation adapt to a major tournament environment.

A 500-seat Chess Palace to be built in New Tashkent

The championship in Samarkand launched a new phase

The current results of Uzbek chess form the main background for these plans.

At the 46th Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, the Uzbekistan men's national team became champions.

Such chess players as Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Muhiddin Madaminov, and Shamsiddin Vohidov once again elevated the country's name globally as part of the team.

Following this historic result, the champions were fittingly rewarded by the state.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that the Olympiad winners were awarded 200 thousand US dollars, a Volkswagen car, and housing.

Coaches were also awarded monetary prizes and cars.

Now the main goal is to multiply the generation of champions

The victory in Samarkand was an important milestone for Uzbek chess. However, the task following this success is even broader — to shape a sustainable and long-term system for chess development in the country.

The 500-seat chess palace in New Tashkent, academy branches in the regions, the coach training system, support for training in private clubs, and the «Uzbekistan Grand Chess» tournament are viewed as initiatives directed toward this goal.

The chess players celebrating their championship in Samarkand today can become role models for the new generation tomorrow.

Most importantly, rather than limiting itself to a single historic victory in chess, the goal is set to create a new school of champions in Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev46th Chess OlympiadTashkent International Chess AcademyUzbekistan Grand Chess
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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