What did Gukesh learn from Sindarov? He acknowledged one quality of the Uzbek chess player

Reigning world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju said that ahead of his historic match against Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, he is inspired not only by his opponent's chess skills but also by his attitude toward the game. The Indian star specifically highlighted Sindarov's happy demeanor while playing chess and his ability to make time for other interests in life. Now, there are only a few days left until the start of the battle for the world crown between the two young grandmasters. The chess world is awaiting the major event that begins on November 24. On one side is the reigning world champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju, and on the other is the Candidates Tournament winner, Uzbekistan's representative Javokhir Sindarov. Interestingly, on the eve of the world championship match, Gukesh sees not only his opponent's strengths in chess but also his attitude toward the game as a model for himself. "Sindarov looks very happy when playing chess" Gukesh spoke about this in a conversation with five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and ChessBase India journalist Sagar Shah.

"One of the things I've learned from Sindarov is that he looks very happy when he plays chess. At the same time, he engages in other interesting activities. I think this inspires me too," said the reigning world champion. These thoughts are not just a sign of respect for an opponent. Gukesh considers Sindarov's joyful approach to chess, his ability to enjoy the game even under high pressure, and his dedication to other life interests as a positive example for himself. Therefore, in the upcoming championship match, both grandmasters will strive to gain a unique advantage not only in ideas on the chessboard but also in terms of mental preparation. Two 20-year-old grandmasters will fight for the world crown Javokhir Sindarov won the 2026 Candidates Tournament and earned the right to compete for the world championship. Now he faces the biggest test of his career: the task of defeating the reigning champion and bringing the chess crown to Uzbekistan. Gukesh became world champion in 2024 after defeating China's Ding Liren. He will defend his title for the first time in Geneva. Notably, both chess players will be 20 years old when the match begins. This will be recorded as the match between the youngest opponents in the history of the world championship. When does the historic match in Geneva begin? The World Championship match between Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 24 to December 12.