The 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand continues to amaze the world's most influential chess analysts and grandmasters. In particular, the super-clash between the national teams of Uzbekistan and China in the 7th round became the main topic of discussion in the international chess community. During the match, Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeating the reigning world champion Ding Liren in a complex endgame, and Nodirbek Yakubboyev outsmarting the strong Yu Yangyi on the third board, shook the world chess community. David Howell, a member of the England national team and a renowned international grandmaster who covered this historic match live on the Chess24 platform, could not hide his admiration for the phenomenal play of the Uzbek chess players.

Admiring the fantastic skills simultaneously demonstrated by both Nodirbeks, the English grandmaster stated live: "Since I am going to have a son one day, I must name him Nodirbek — this is a guarantee of top-level chess!" — expressing a sincere and sensational confession that has become a global trend. Howell's statement instantly spread widely on social networks, becoming a vivid symbol of the worldwide recognition of the Uzbek chess school.

So, what is the "Nodirbek effect" that thrilled the famous English expert so much, what new records is Uzbek chess setting in the world following these historic victories in Samarkand, and what other trials await our guys in the upcoming rounds?

«English recognition, Abdusattorov's triumph, and a guarantee of top level»: 5 key points of Howell's confession

David Howell's appearance on Chess24 and the most important details from the Samarkand Olympiad:

Unexpected confession from David Howell: The English grandmaster announced live that if he has a son, he will name him Nodirbek;

«Guarantee of top-level chess»: Acknowledging the skills of the Uzbek chess players, Howell emphasized that the name Nodirbek has become a symbol of true championship and master class;

Heroism of the two Nodirbeks against China: In the Uzbekistan vs. China clash, both Nodirbek Abdusattorov (against Ding Liren) and Nodirbek Yakubboyev (against Yu Yangyi) crushed their opponents and won;

Defeat of the world champion: Abdusattorov's victory over reigning title holder Ding Liren on the first board amazed Howell and the entire expert panel;

Uzbek chess brand on a global scale: Broadcast to millions of fans via Chess24, this recognition once again proved the absolute authority of Uzbekistan's chess geniuses in the world.

46th Chess Olympiad: Analysis of the «Nodirbeks Phenomenon» evaluated by David Howell

Results shown by Uzbek grandmasters in the Samarkand super-tour and the expert evaluation:

Chess player and status Board played and opponent Recorded result Reaction of David Howell and experts Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Rating: 2762) Board 1: Ding Liren (World champion, rating: 2733) 1 : 0 (Win) «Fantastic play and composure — defeated the champion in open combat» Nodirbek Yakubboyev (Uzbekistan-1 team) Board 3: Yu Yangyi (One of the leaders of the Chinese team) 1 : 0 (Win) «A solid pillar guaranteeing victory in team matches» Team result (Uzbekistan-1) Round 7: Uzbekistan – China match 3 : 1 (Uzbekistan victory) «The crushing of a giant like China — a huge step toward Olympiad gold» David Howell's historic conclusion Personal statement (on Chess24 platform) Quote «If I have a son in the future, I will name him Nodirbek — this is a top chess guarantee!»

Chess expertise and expert conclusion: Why is the world elite acknowledging the skills of the Nodirbeks?

Conclusions of international analysts and foreign grandmasters:

«Nodirbek effect» — a new trend in world chess: It is a rare phenomenon in chess history for two young grandmasters with the same name within the same team to consistently and flawlessly win against the world's toughest opponents; behind Howell's joke lies a high evaluation of the immense quality of youth training in Uzbek chess;

Psychological victory over Ding Liren: In the game against chess crown holder Ding Liren, Abdusattorov left his opponent not the slightest chance even in time trouble; this victory showed how justified Abdusattorov's aspiration toward the world's top three is;

Atmosphere in Samarkand and fan impact: The trust placed in our chess players at the 46th Olympiad held in their homeland and the great interest of the world press give our guys additional strength; the defeat of China secured our team's sole leadership in the tournament table;

Admiration of the British chess elite: Such an enthusiastic reaction from David Howell, one of England's strongest chess players and a prominent media figure, further strengthens positive views in Western media regarding Uzbek sports and its intellectual potential.

The Uzbek chess players, who are amazing the whole world in the Samarkand matches, are making new history not only on the board, but also in the arena of global culture and international recognition.

In your opinion, how well did David Howell's words «I will name my son Nodirbek» express the standing of the Uzbek chess school in the world? Do you fully believe that our team, led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Nodirbek Yakubboyev, will win the gold cup of the Samarkand Olympiad? Leave your personal congratulations and thoughts in the comments and share this sensational article, which has become our national pride, with all chess fans!