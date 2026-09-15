Another unforgettable, historic event has taken place on the global chess map, affirming the great victories and high prestige of New Uzbekistan. In India, considered the birthplace of chess, the traditional Torch Relay ceremony of the FIDE Chess Olympiad was held in an unprecedented festive spirit. At this prestigious event, FIDE Acting President, 5-time world champion, legendary grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, and All India Chess Federation President Nitin Narang officially and solemnly handed over the main symbolic torch carrying the Olympic flame to Javokhir Sindarov, a member of the Uzbekistan national team and our talented grandmaster.

This sacred flame is now heading to the ancient and ever-youthful city of Samarkand, which will unite masters of the mind from all over the world at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad. So, what will make this global sports gathering hosted by Samarkand go down in history, how strong are the gold medal aspirations of the Uzbek chess school, and what new breath will the meeting of the world's minds in Samarkand bring to the international community?

Respect from Legends and Handing Over the Flame: The Celebration in India

The most exciting moments of the traditional Torch Relay ceremony:

Personal respect from Viswanathan Anand: The living legend of world chess and acting FIDE leader personally handed the Olympic flame to the young Uzbek grandmaster;

Participation of Nitin Narang: All India Chess Federation head Nitin Narang participated in the ceremony and acknowledged Uzbekistan's incomparable contribution to global chess development;

Javokhir Sindarov as a symbol of trust: Entrusting this mission to Javokhir Sindarov, who won a gold medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad and defended the honor of our country, speaks to the high status of Uzbek sports;

Start of the relay: The symbolic flame officially departed on a journey to reach the soil of Uzbekistan — Samarkand, the center of the Great Silk Road.

Samarkand-2026: The Challenge of the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad

The ancient city will welcome thousands of minds coming from hundreds of countries around the world:

Historic hosting: For the first time in its history, Uzbekistan will host the most prestigious and large-scale national team chess competition;

World's eyes on Samarkand: At the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad, the finest grandmasters and experts from nearly 200 countries of the world will gather around the boards;

Infrastructure and high preparation: Samarkand's tourist center and new congress halls have prepared the highest-comfort venues for the international chess elite;

Promotion of tourism and culture: The competition will serve as a huge platform to widely promote Uzbekistan's rich historical heritage, culture, and tourism potential to the whole world.

The Golden Generation of Uzbek Chess and Championship Ambitions

Our country's chess players are aiming only for the absolute championship on their home soil as well:

Continuation of the Chennai 2022 heroism: Our boys, who lifted the main trophy high above their heads at the FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, will now set out to defend their championship title in our own country;

The Nodirbek, Javokhir, and Nodirbek trio: Our highly talented grandmasters such as Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, and Shamsiddin Vohidov occupy top positions in world rankings and will enter the arena as favorites;

Status of a chess country: Systematic conditions created at the state level and the achievements of young talents have already turned Uzbekistan into one of the leading centers of world chess.

The Olympic torch blazing in the hands of Javokhir Sindarov will serve as the pride of the entire Uzbek people, the might of our national sports, and a blessed harbinger of the epoch-making battle of minds expected in Samarkand.

In your opinion, will our compatriots conquer the championship podium once again on their home soil and retain the gold medals at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand? How do you assess Javokhir Sindarov receiving this historic torch? Leave your thoughts in the comments and proudly share this article dedicated to the majestic historic moments of Uzbek chess with all your friends, loved ones, and chess fans!