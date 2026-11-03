An absolute record in chess history: Sindorov and Gukesh break a 140-year tradition

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An absolute record in chess history: Sindorov and Gukesh break a 140-year tradition

The upcoming match for the World Chess Championship is officially set to be recorded in human chess history as the youngest championship duel ever. According to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) press service, in this historic confrontation, Uzbekistan's pride, international grandmaster Javohir Sindorov, will face off against the reigning world champion, the young Indian prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju.

FIDE has officially released the rankings for the five youngest championship finals held since 1886. According to these rankings, the match between Sindorov and Gukesh breaks all-time records and takes the top spot.

Kasparov and Karpov's record surpassed

According to precise calculations, on the day the first game begins, the ages of the two prodigies will be as follows:

  • Gukesh Dommaraju: 20 years and 179 days;

  • Javohir Sindorov: 20 years and 351 days.

When calculating the combined age of the two finalists, this match completely surpasses all previous youth records in the chess world, including the legendary clash between Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov in 1984.

Top 5 youngest championship clashes in chess history (FIDE ranking)

  1. Gukesh — Javohir Sindorov (2026): 20 years 179 days + 20 years 351 days;

  2. Ding Liren — Gukesh (2024): 32 years 32 days + 18 years 180 days;

  3. Carlsen — Karjakin (2016): 25 years 347 days + 26 years 304 days;

  4. Carlsen — Caruana (2018): 27 years 344 days + 26 years 102 days;

  5. Kasparov — Karpov (1984): 21 years 150 days + 33 years 110 days.

Super-battle in Geneva: Prize fund and dates

Details of the grand meeting that will determine the new owner of the world chess crown have been revealed:

  • Date and venue: This contest will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 24 to December 12 of this year;

  • Prize fund: The total prize fund for the competition is set at 2.5 million US dollars;

  • Sindorov's historic flight: As a reminder, Javohir Sindorov historically secured his spot to fight for the chess throne by outperforming all renowned rivals in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

The eyes of the entire world chess community will be turned to Switzerland at the end of November — where two of the strongest grandmasters of the new generation will enter the battle for the world crown.

Javohir SindorovGukesh DommarajuFIDEWorld Chess Championship
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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