Grok creator Igor Babushkin introduces personalized River AI project

·21·Technology
Grok creator Igor Babushkin introduces personalized River AI project

Igor Babushkin, a renowned researcher in AI and machine learning and co-founder of the xAI startup, has announced his new project: River AI. Known as one of the lead architects of the Grok chatbot alongside Elon Musk, Babushkin is now focusing on a completely new direction. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The core idea of the River AI project is based on creating "personalized AI." The system forms special AI agents that learn the user's actions, style, goals, and preferences. Over time, these agents adapt to each individual's unique needs, becoming highly efficient assistants.

According to Babushkin, these agents are not intended to replace the user, but to serve as a persistent digital companion working under their control. This approach ensures that technology serves human interests more precisely.

The new startup team consists of former xAI and Tesla employees, as well as experts in security and legal matters. River AI plans to develop not only a software platform but also solutions in the field of "physical AI" based on hardware in the future.

This new step by Igor Babushkin, who previously worked at giants like OpenAI and Google DeepMind, has sparked great interest in the tech world. The River AI project is expected to take the capabilities of AI as a personal assistant to a new level.

River AIIgor BabushkinArtificial IntelligencexAIGrok
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