Elon Musk is making history: Closing in on becoming the world's first trillionaire

According to updated data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on June 12, 2026, Elon Musk has solidified his status as the world's richest person, bringing his net worth to $971 billion. Having significantly outpaced other participants on the list, he is very close to the title of the first trillionaire in human history. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Given the current growth dynamics, it is said that Musk needs relatively little to reach the symbolic $1 trillion mark. Larry Page holds the second position in the ranking with $304 billion, and Sergey Brin is in third place with $283 billion. The top five also includes Jeff Bezos ($262 billion) and Larry Ellison ($237 billion).

It is noteworthy that almost all of the world's five richest people are representatives of the technology sector. Earlier, before the start of stock trading, analysts predicted that Musk's wealth would exceed $1 trillion.

Furthermore, after the expected results of the SpaceX IPO, it is anticipated that over 4,000 current and former employees will become dollar millionaires. Due to the company's long-term incentive system, about 400 more employees could own stock packages worth more than $100 million.