Presidents on the golf course: Informal meeting at Issyk-Kul (video)

Today, July 31, an informal meeting of the heads of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan is expected to take place in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. Yesterday, ahead of the meeting, the heads of state participated in an informal event on the shores of Issyk-Kul.

An opening ceremony for the new international-class “Golf Resort” sports and tourism complex in Cholpon-Ata was held with the participation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The most notable highlight of the event was the presidents taking their first symbolic shots on the golf course. The leaders spent time in an informal setting and casual attire, and also posed for photos against the backdrop of Issyk-Kul's unique scenery.

The modern complex built on the shores of Issyk-Kul is gaining attention as one of the projects aimed at developing Kyrgyzstan's sports and tourism infrastructure.

The heads of state congratulated the leader and people of Kyrgyzstan on the commissioning of the new facility, wishing them success in projects aimed at further enhancing the country's tourism potential.

Currently, regional cooperation, economic ties, and other pressing issues are expected to be discussed within the framework of the informal summit in Cholpon-Ata. It was also reported that temporary traffic restrictions would be introduced on the road between Tamchy Airport and Cholpon-Ata from July 30 to August 1 in connection with the presidents' visit.