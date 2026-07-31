Presidents on the golf course: Informal meeting at Issyk-Kul (video)

·86·Uzbekistan
Presidents on the golf course: Informal meeting at Issyk-Kul (video)

Today, July 31, an informal meeting of the heads of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan is expected to take place in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. Yesterday, ahead of the meeting, the heads of state participated in an informal event on the shores of Issyk-Kul.

An opening ceremony for the new international-class “Golf Resort” sports and tourism complex in Cholpon-Ata was held with the participation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The most notable highlight of the event was the presidents taking their first symbolic shots on the golf course. The leaders spent time in an informal setting and casual attire, and also posed for photos against the backdrop of Issyk-Kul's unique scenery.

The modern complex built on the shores of Issyk-Kul is gaining attention as one of the projects aimed at developing Kyrgyzstan's sports and tourism infrastructure.

The heads of state congratulated the leader and people of Kyrgyzstan on the commissioning of the new facility, wishing them success in projects aimed at further enhancing the country's tourism potential.

Currently, regional cooperation, economic ties, and other pressing issues are expected to be discussed within the framework of the informal summit in Cholpon-Ata. It was also reported that temporary traffic restrictions would be introduced on the road between Tamchy Airport and Cholpon-Ata from July 30 to August 1 in connection with the presidents' visit.

Shavkat MirziyoyevSadyr JaparovIlham AliyevEmomali RahmonCholpon-Ata
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Important Meeting: Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited to international events in KyrgyzstanImportant Meeting: Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited to international events in KyrgyzstanYesterday, 23:19Historical document: Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are revolutionizing pension provision!Historical document: Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are revolutionizing pension provision!Yesterday, 22:28New proposal put forward to increase bus fares in UzbekistanNew proposal put forward to increase bus fares in UzbekistanYesterday, 20:06August begins with +43 degrees: weather to change drastically at the endAugust begins with +43 degrees: weather to change drastically at the endYesterday, 15:32Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Cholpon-Ata with his spouse: what is on the agenda?Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Cholpon-Ata with his spouse: what is on the agenda?Yesterday, 14:56The President spoke about Uzbekistan's "most priceless wealth" and new initiativesThe President spoke about Uzbekistan's "most priceless wealth" and new initiativesYesterday, 13:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced